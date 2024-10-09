Türkiye vows to expose Israel’s actions despite media suppression

ANKARA

A picture taken during a tour organised by Hezbollah media office on Oct. 2, 2024 shows journalists inspecting the destruction in Israeli airstrikes on a neighbourhood in Beirut's southern suburbs.

Türkiye will persist in informing the world about Israel's attacks, as Tel Aviv, with support from Western media and governments, continues to target journalists to suppress the truth, Communications Director Fahrettin Altun stated on Tuesday.

“We will continue to expose and call out the evil and double standards of the global network that remained silent while nearly 200 journalists were killed in Gaza. Just as we have kept communication channels open in Gaza, we will do the same in the West Bank, Jerusalem, and Lebanon, and we will keep reporting Israel’s attacks to the world," Altun affirmed.

During a speech at the 10th annual TRT Future Communicators Awards Ceremony, Altun accused Israel of conducting a systematic campaign of violence against journalists.

“Since Oct. 7, Israel has killed nearly 200 journalists in Gaza, including Anadolu’s own reporter, Hasan Hamad, who was deliberately targeted while photographing an airstrike recently,” he emphasized.

He noted that Israeli forces continue to target journalists, healthcare workers, women, and children deliberately, while Western governments and media have increased their backing of Israel’s actions.

Altun highlighted the protest of Salman Al-Bashir, a Gaza correspondent for Palestine TV, who removed his press vest on air in defiance of the killings.

“The truth will not be buried. Israel will continue to face the reality of its war crimes," Altun asserted.

Reaffirming Türkiye's commitment to revealing the injustices in Gaza and beyond, he stated: "We will keep communication channels open and continue to report Israel’s attacks to the world. Our struggle for truth and justice will persist in the region as we work toward establishing lasting peace and stability, as outlined by our President, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan."

Israel has continued its offensive on Gaza following a Hamas attack on Oct. 7 last year, despite a UN Security Council resolution for an immediate ceasefire. Since then, nearly 42,000 people have been killed, mostly women and children, and nearly 97,600 have been injured, according to local health authorities.

The conflict has displaced nearly the entire population of the territory amid ongoing shortages of food, clean water, and medicine due to a blockade.

Israel is currently facing a genocide case at the International Court of Justice over its actions in Gaza.