Türkiye vows to champion Muslim world, global justice, slams Israel’s regional aggression

ISTANBUL
Türkiye on Saturday pledged to champion the Muslim world and advocate for global justice, while condemning Israel’s regional aggression at the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) summit.

Türkiye, during its OIC term presidency, “will amplify the voice of the Muslim world, prioritize the establishment of global justice, and continue to stand firmly against oppression,” Hakan Fidan told the 51st Session of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the OIC in Istanbul.

At a time when Israel’s attacks on Gaza and Iran continue, Istanbul is once again hosting a highly significant event, drawing global attention to Türkiye.

Türkiye is hosting the 51st session under the theme The OIC in a Transforming World. The session is expected to be one of the most broadly attended meetings in OIC history.

“Israel is now attacking our neighbor Iran, pushing the region to the brink of a full-scale disaster,” Fidan noted.

The issue of Israel’s ongoing aggression is "neither a problem of Palestine, nor Lebanon, nor Syria, nor Yemen, nor Iran. This issue is clearly an Israel problem," he added.

Hostilities broke out on June 13 when Israel launched airstrikes on several sites across Iran, including military and nuclear facilities, prompting Tehran to launch retaliatory strikes.

Israeli authorities said at least 25 people have been killed and hundreds injured since then in Iranian missile attacks.

Meanwhile, in Iran, 430 people have been killed and more than 3,500 wounded in the Israeli assault, according to the Iranian Health Ministry.

