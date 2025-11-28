Türkiye voices concern after strike on Iraq gas field

Türkiye voices concern after strike on Iraq gas field

Türkiye on Nov. 27 expressed concern over a drone attack that struck the Kormor natural gas field in Iraq’s Sulaymaniyah province, saying such assaults threaten the country’s stability and broader regional prosperity.

Foreign Ministry spokesman Öncü Keçeli said in a statement that Ankara “views with concern” the overnight strike on the facility and “condemns all acts targeting civilian infrastructure.” He added that the Turkish Consulate General in Erbil had taken steps to ensure the safety of Turkish nationals working at the site.

Keçeli reiterated Türkiye’s support for Iraq’s security and stability and urged authorities to take measures to prevent further attacks on critical civilian facilities.

Iraq said on Nov. 28 it would investigate the drone strike, which forced a complete shutdown at the Kormor field and triggered widespread electricity outages across northern provinces dependent on its output.

The attack, the second in a week, caused a fire at one of the site’s main installations but resulted in no casualties, according to Iraqi officials.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility and authorities did not say who was behind the attack.

 

