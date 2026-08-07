Türkiye, US discuss $100 billion trade target

Türkiye, US discuss $100 billion trade target

ISTANBUL
Türkiye, US discuss $100 billion trade target

Trade Minister Ömer Bolat is holding an online meeting with U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer on Aug. 6.(via X)

Turkish Trade Minister Ömer Bolat on Aug. 6 held a virtual meeting with the United States Trade Representative Jamieson Greer.


“During our meeting, in line with the $100 billion bilateral trade volume target set by our President, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, and the President of the United States, Donald Trump,” Bolat wrote on X.


The two also discussed steps to further strengthen trade and economic relations between Türkiye and the United States, said the minister.


“We also conveyed our expectations regarding the ongoing trade negotiations…We will continue working together to advance our economic partnership on the basis of mutual benefit,” said Bolat.


Meanwhile, Bolat met with Andrzej Domański, Minister of Finance and Economy Minister in Warsaw on Aug. 6.


“We reviewed the current state of Türkiye–Poland economic and commercial relations and exchanged views on our future cooperation agenda in the areas of trade, contracting services, investments, energy, transport, logistics, defense industry, space research, and collaboration in third countries,” said Bolat in a post on X.


They agreed to convene the Türkiye–Poland Investment and Business Forum, to be hosted by our Ministry of Trade in Türkiye this autumn, as well as the next meeting of the Türkiye–Poland Consultation Mechanism, Bolat added.


The bilateral trade volume reached a record high of $12.5 billion in 2025, surpassing the joint target of $10 billion, the Turkish minister noted.


“We are confident that we can increase this figure to $15 billion in the near future,” said Bolat.

US,

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