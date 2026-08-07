Erdoğan to visit Saudi Arabia, meet crown prince and Pakistani PM

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will pay a one-day working visit to Saudi Arabia, Presidential Communications Director Burhanettin Duran has announced.
Erdoğan is expected to meet Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif during the visit, Duran said in a post on NSosyal
Türkiye’s state-owned Turkish Petroleum Corporation (TPAO) aims to raise its combined domestic and overseas hydrocarbon production from around 330,000 barrels of oil equivalent a day to nearly 600,000 by 2028, with a longer-term target of 1 million, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar has said.
Turkish Süper Lig club Trabzonspor officially unveiled superstar forward Mohamed Salah in front of a roaring crowd at Papara Park on Aug. 6 night, celebrating what club officials called one of the most historic transfer accomplishments in Turkish sports history.