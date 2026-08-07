Erdoğan to visit Saudi Arabia, meet crown prince and Pakistani PM

ECONOMY

TPAO expands overseas operations in drive for higher output

Türkiye’s state-owned Turkish Petroleum Corporation (TPAO) aims to raise its combined domestic and overseas hydrocarbon production from around 330,000 barrels of oil equivalent a day to nearly 600,000 by 2028, with a longer-term target of 1 million, Energy and Natural Resources Minister Alparslan Bayraktar has said.