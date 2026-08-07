Erdoğan to visit Saudi Arabia, meet crown prince and Pakistani PM

Erdoğan to visit Saudi Arabia, meet crown prince and Pakistani PM

ANKARA
Erdoğan to visit Saudi Arabia, meet crown prince and Pakistani PM

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan will pay a one-day working visit to Saudi Arabia, Presidential Communications Director Burhanettin Duran has announced.

Erdoğan is expected to meet Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif during the visit, Duran said in a post on NSosyal

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() UAE reports tanker strike as Tehran says Hormuz deal with Oman close

UAE reports tanker strike as Tehran says Hormuz deal with Oman close
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The United Arab Emirates on Saturday said Iran had targeted a tanker belonging to the state-owned Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) while it was transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

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