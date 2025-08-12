Türkiye unveils mandatory school uniform rules

ANKARA

New school uniforms will not feature restrictive elements such as special symbols, prints or patterns, Education Minister Yusuf Tekin has said, outlining Türkiye’s return to mandatory school uniforms.

“The designated uniform design will be posted on the school’s website and no changes may be made for at least four academic years,” Tekin told reporters on Aug. 12 in the capital Ankara.

Türkiye recently scrapped its previous policy allowing students to wear attire of their choice and reinstated compulsory uniforms. The change introduced to ease the financial burden on parents, according to officials from the ministry.

Starting with the new academic year in September, each school will set its own uniform design.

“The uniforms must be economical, simple, practical, readily available and in line with pedagogical principles,” Tekin noted.

Students with special health conditions will be permitted to wear suitable alternative clothing, the minister added.