Türkiye, UAE space agencies sign cooperation deal

ANKARA

Türkiye’s space agency (TUA) and the United Arab Emirates Space Agency (UAESA) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on the peaceful use of space and space science, technologies and applications.

The signing ceremony was held in Istanbul on July 13 where delegations from both countries gathered for an investment workshop.

“Within the scope of the memorandum of understanding, the two countries will share information and experience in the field of space exploration and technologies. Joint research and development work will be launched on suborbital flights, launch, rocket, and imaging satellite systems,” TUA said in a statement.

The agencies will also carry out joint space studies on urban and regional planning and disaster management.

TUA, which was launched in 2018, is a state authority responsible for the preparation of the strategic plans governing the medium and long-term goals on aeronautics and space technologies, basic principles and approaches, objectives and priorities, performance indicators as well as the methods to achieve these goals and the distribution of resources.

Industry and Technology Minister Mustafa Varank, the UAE’s Industry and Advanced Technology Minister Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, the Minister of State for Foreign Trade Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, and the UAE Space Agency chairwoman Sarah bint Yousef Al Amiri attended the signing ceremony.

The three ministers and CEOs from the UAE visited Türkiye as part of the investment workshop, Varank said earlier on July 13. “The visit will make a great contribution to the cooperation in the fields of industry, investments and technology. The workshop covers the sectors, such as energy, automotive, petrochemicals, machinery, food, health and e-commerce,” the minister added.

Senior Turkish officials and representatives from Turkish companies also attended the workshop.