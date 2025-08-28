Türkiye to support Syria's efforts to keep its unity: Defense sources

ANKARA
Türkiye will lend any sort of backing to the Syrian government’s efforts to keep the country’s unity, sources from the Defense Ministry have said, underlining that Syria’s stability is directly linked to Türkiye’s security.

“Türkiye is of the opinion that Syria will achieve stability through a centralized government model that protects territorial integrity and sovereignty as well as disallows the separatist movements,” the sources told reporters in Ankara on Aug. 28.

The ministry’s statement reflects Ankara’s position regarding the administrative model Syria should adopt. It comes as YPG and some Druze groups are pressing for a decentralized system through which they can exercise authority in the provinces they control.

“The Syrian government is continuing its works with the intention of having equal distance to all ethnic and sectarian groups in the country. Syria’s stability is directly linked to Türkiye’s security and any step taken in this direction contributes to regional peace,” the sources said.

Türkiye and Syria have recently accelerated their cooperation in the field of defense and security as the latter urgently needs to increase its defensive capacity. To this end, the two countries signed on Aug. 13 an agreement for the training of the Syrian security forces.

“In this context, upon the demands of Syria, Türkiye will provide necessary contribution for the establishment of training centers. Türkiye will lend any sort of support to the Syrian government’s efforts to protect its unity and togetherness,” the sources stated.

The deal the two sides have signed stipulates the training of the Syrian security forces by the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK) in either Syria or in Türkiye, as well as the supply of essential military equipment.

Türkiye has been supporting the new Syrian government in all domains since the fall of the Assad regime in December 2024.

 

Iran faces 'snapback' of sanctions over its nuclear program.
