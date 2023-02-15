Türkiye to start construction of 30,000 houses in quake zone in March: Erdoğan

ANKARA

Türkiye will start building 30,000 residential buildings in the earthquake zone in March and gradually begin the construction of new houses away from the fault lines in a few months, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on Feb. 14.

“Our Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Ministry and [the Public Housing Administration] TOKİ have started preparations for new houses and cities to be built in the region. Knowing that we do not have a single minute to waste, we will immediately proceed to construction work wherever damage assessment is completed,” Erdoğan said at a press conference after a cabinet meeting held at the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) headquarters in Ankara.

“According to the current situation, we can start the construction of 30,000 houses as of the beginning of March,” he said, stressing that they will gradually start construction of new houses away from the fault lines in a few months.

The government aims to complete the construction of high-quality and safe buildings in one year to solve the housing needs in the entire earthquake zone, Erdoğan stated.

“In the meantime, we are planning to meet the temporary housing needs of earthquake victims by using our country’s all means and resources, including tents, containers, prefabricated structures, dormitories, hotel rooms and public guesthouses assigned for this purpose, and rented houses in other provinces. I want our citizens in the earthquake zone to be patient for a year,” he stated.

The government will fully compensate for the destruction caused by the earthquake, with the houses either reconstructed in their current locations or build in other suitable areas, depending on the analyses to be made, he noted.

They will provide both material and emotional support for each and every one of the citizens and will ensure that aid and housing efforts continue in an orderly manner, Erdoğan stated.

“I want my citizens in the earthquake zone to cling to every aspect of their lives, including their provinces, districts, neighborhoods, homes and businesses. We will alleviate the sufferings, heal the wounds, and compensate for the losses resulting from this disaster without giving into fatigue and desperation,” Erdoğan added.

In this regard, the government has already announced that it will offer 15,000 Turkish Liras for moving expenses and 2,000 to 5,000 liras in rent aid for every house that has become non-inhabitable, as well as a support of 10,000 liras for every household in the initial phase, he reminded.

They will also cover the fuel expenses of those who transfer their families to the provinces outside the earthquake zone by their own vehicles, Erdoğan noted.

In addition, they will provide 100,000 liras in-cash aid to the relatives of citizens who have lost their lives in the earthquake for their urgent needs, Erdoğan explained.

Experts from across the world describe the last quakes in Türkiye as an “exceptional natural phenomenon,” Erdoğan emphasized.

The president said 100 countries responded to Türkiye’s international emergency call following the earthquake and that 84 of them have actively participated in the operations on the ground with 10,943 search and rescue personnel.

“Aid has been sent to our country with 444 flights from 61 countries. Our friends and brothers all across the world, from Africa to the Turkic States, the Gulf region to Europe and Asia to America, have mobilized for our country. On behalf of myself and my nation, I extend my gratitude to each and every one of our friends who stand by us in this difficult hour of Türkiye with their relief teams and aid as well as their commitments, emotional support and prayers,” he stated.

Meanwhile, Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu updated the figures for foreign emergency teams on Feb. 15 and said personnel from 76 countries were on the field, while 12 others have left Türkiye after they finalized work in the quake zone.