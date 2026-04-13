Türkiye to scale down university departments with low employment rates

ANKARA

Programs with weak labor market outcomes will be reduced or shut down under a new higher education reform approach, the head of Türkiye’s Council of Higher Education (YÖK) has said.

YÖK President Erol Özvar said universities will no longer be assessed solely by enrollment rates or graduate numbers. Instead, employment performance and sectoral relevance will be decisive in evaluating academic programs.

He noted that programs with low employability rates and limited industry demand will see their quotas reduced, while those with persistently weak labor market alignment may be phased out entirely.

Alongside these measures, Türkiye is introducing new university programs designed to meet future workforce needs. Earlier, Özvar had said new curricula in agricultural technologies will be launched starting this year as part of a broader effort to modernize higher education and strengthen its link to production sectors.

He also highlighted that YÖK has introduced more than 20 new programs in artificial intelligence and information technologies over the past two years, attracting strong student demand.

According to Özvar, the restructuring aims to steer students toward emerging fields where digitalization, smart systems and data-driven production are becoming central, particularly in agriculture and livestock sectors.

While underperforming programs are set to be scaled back, YÖK stressed that access to higher education will be preserved, with reforms focused on aligning academic offerings with Türkiye’s evolving economic and technological priorities.