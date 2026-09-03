Türkiye to mandate AI training for all civil servants

Türkiye to mandate AI training for all civil servants

ANKARA
Türkiye to mandate AI training for all civil servants

A man points at a computer monitor to guide a seated user. (AA Photo)

The Turkish government will mandate basic artificial intelligence literacy training for all civil servants to ensure secure technology use across offices, the state media reported on Sept. 2.

Coordinated by the Industry and Technology Ministry, the e-learning program aligns with the 2026-2030 National Artificial Intelligence Action Plan. Employees will take applied modules tailored to their roles, while human resources track completion and performance levels.

The curriculum covers generative AI usage, data protection, ethics and deepfake awareness, granting micro-certificates upon successful evaluation.

Institutions will appoint senior executives to manage AI portfolios. Offices must prepare three-year roadmaps within 12 weeks of these appointments.

Authorities will utilize a scan-pilot-scale model, prioritizing startups with a techno-entrepreneurship certificate for initial small-volume purchases. Ministries will launch fast pilots, scaling successful projects within six to 12 months.

The administration plans to initiate 30 AI pilots across at least 10 ministries in two waves during the first 12 months, creating a deployment line for 10 critical services.

The e-Government gateway will pilot personalized routing, preliminary application checks and smart document support. Officials will scale at least five AI-backed citizen services on the platform, ensuring human oversight and explainability. High-impact systems will face mandatory certification.

The initiative follows Türkiye’s broader push to digitize state institutions, utilizing AI to increase bureaucratic efficiency and modernize public services. The government previously outlined digital transformation goals in consecutive development plans to reduce administrative burdens.

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