Türkiye to introduce AI-powered early warning system for taxpayers

ANKARA

Türkiye’s tax inspection authority is preparing to launch a new artificial intelligence-based platform that will allow taxpayers to identify potential tax risks before facing audits or penalties.

The system, named the “Bilinç Platformu” (Awareness Platform), is expected to be activated later this year as part of efforts to strengthen the fight against tax loss, evasion and the informal economy through advanced data analytics.

The platform will share risk assessments directly with taxpayers, enabling them to review and correct potential issues before any formal inspection.

In its initial phase, the system will use more than 150 rule-based analytical models alongside machine learning scenarios. Tax risks will be translated into numerical scores, providing taxpayers with a data-driven view of their compliance status. High-risk cases will include guidance to reduce exposure.

The platform will also integrate a data model developed in 2024 to detect undeclared or underreported economic activity. In addition, risks linked to fraudulent documentation and business counterparties will be shared through data from a risk-scoring system, allowing taxpayers to assess not only their own actions but also risks arising from commercial partners.

Officials describe the initiative as a shift toward “pre-inspection awareness,” where taxpayers are informed early and supported to correct mistakes. Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek said the approach aims to improve tax compliance, increase transparency and reduce audit costs while making the system faster and more accessible.