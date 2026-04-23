Türkiye to introduce 7-tier school security model after shootings

ANKARA

Türkiye will roll out a seven-tier security model across schools nationwide, including coordination with the nearest police stations, Interior Minister Mustafa Çiftçi said on April 23 in the wake of recent school attacks.

Speaking to a group of journalists, Çiftçi said a “steel armor era” would begin in schools in terms of security, outlining a series of new measures, as quoted by local media.

The announcement follows two shocking incidents. On April 15, a student opened fire at a school in the southern province of Kahramanmaraş, killing one teacher and eight students. A day earlier, a former student carried out a shooting at a school in the southeastern city of Şanlıurfa, wounding several students before taking his own life.

The incidents have sparked nationwide debate, while security measures in and around schools have been tightened over the past two weeks.

Under the seven-step security model, risk and threat assessments in schools will be overhauled, the interior minister announced.

A security board composed of a teacher or school principal, a police chief and a social services specialist will be established at each school. Threat definitions will be restructured and the existing system will be fully revamped.

The Interior Ministry will also enhance physical security measures, tightening controls at school entrances, exits and surrounding areas. An early warning system will be set up between schools and the nearest police stations to enable rapid response to potential risks.

Community health centers will be integrated into the system, with students identified as having psychological or psychiatric conditions to be regularly monitored through these centers.

Children deemed at risk will also be subject to cyber monitoring. Police-affiliated cyber patrol units will closely track potential threats targeting children on social media and gaming platforms.

Inter-ministerial coordination will be strengthened, with data sharing between the Education Ministry, Health Ministry and the Family and Social Services Ministry.

In addition, awareness and emergency preparedness programs will be introduced, with conferences and seminars to be held in schools.

Education Minister Yusuf Tekin also confirmed that security measures would be increased and is expected to hold a comprehensive press briefing on April 24 or 27 to elaborate on the new framework.