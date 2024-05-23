Türkiye to host two major European football finals

ISTANBUL

Türkiye has been awarded the hosting rights for two major European football finals, the UEFA Executive Committee has announced.

In a meeting in Dublin, the capital of Ireland, on May 22, UEFA Executive Committee member Servet Yardımcı revealed that Istanbul will host the 2026 UEFA Europa League final and the 2027 UEFA European Conference League final.

The 2026 UEFA Europa League final will take place at Beşiktaş Park (Tüpraş Stadium), with the possibility of the 2027 UEFA European Conference League final to be held at the new Ankara Stadium, currently under construction. If the stadium is not ready, Beşiktaş Park will host both finals.

The selection process for these finals was competitive. Türkiye faced bids from Germany, Romania and Scotland for the 2026 Europa League final, and from Germany, Israel, Norway and Scotland for the 2027 European Conference League final.

The Turkish Football Federation’s (TFF) efforts were crucial in securing these events, reflecting the country’s organizational capabilities, modern infrastructure, and robust transport and accommodation facilities.

TFF President Mehmet Büyükekşi expressed pride in Türkiye’s achievements, emphasizing the country’s growing prominence in European football.

“As a result of our successful efforts for a long time, we have won the right to host the 2026 UEFA Europa League final at Beşiktak Park. We also won the right to host the 2027 UEFA Conference League final. This reflects our nation’s growing prominence in European football,” he said.

He also highlighted Türkiye’s joint hosting of the 2032 European Football Championship with Italy and the national team’s qualification for the 2024 European Championship.

“We have made our country proud by winning the right to host the 2032 European Football Championship. We are also proud of winning the right to participate in the 2024 European Football Championship by completing our group as a leader,” he stated.

Büyükekşi also noted the potential for the 2027 final to be held in the capital Ankara, and said: “If the operations of the new Ankara Stadium are completed, we can take the 2027 UEFA European Conference League to our capital city for the first time. This would be a remarkable achievement for Ankara and Turkish football.”

Türkiye’s successful bid follows the nation’s history of hosting several significant football events, including the 2005 UEFA Champions League final, the 2009 UEFA Cup final, the 2013 U20 World Cup, the 2019 UEFA Super Cup, and most recently, the 2023 UEFA Champions League final.

The country will also host the 2027 European Games in Istanbul and eyes hosting the 2036 Olympics in the city.