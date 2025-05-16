Türkiye to expand investments, trade ties with Uzbekistan

Türkiye to expand investments, trade ties with Uzbekistan

TASHKENT
Türkiye to expand investments, trade ties with Uzbekistan

Türkiye will continue to expand investments and trade ties with Uzbekistan, Vice President Cevdet Yılmaz said on May 15.

“Currently, we have nearly 1,900 Turkish companies in Uzbekistan. Their total investment has reached $5.6 billion. They employ thousands, export and contribute to the public finances with taxes. We hope that their number will increase,” Yılmaz said at the Türkiye-Uzbekistan Business Forum in Tashkent.

He highlighted the deep historical and cultural ties between the two countries, saying that the bridges of brotherhood built by their ancestors on the Silk Road have evolved into solid foundations in the modern era.

Yılmaz said that the eighth Term Joint Economic Commission (JEC) had concluded successfully and that the decisions made are related to both public institutions and the private sector. He said that the Preferential Trade Agreement will be expanded to increase the number of goods covered and boost trade volume.

He said that they also plan to enhance bilateral and transit road transport without requiring transit permits, adding that harmonizing bureaucratic and physical infrastructure and reducing costs will enhance the competitiveness of the private sector.

The strategic cooperation between Türkiye and Uzbekistan should not be limited to industry and agriculture, but also extend to establishing more comprehensive partnerships in tourism, according to Yılmaz.

He said that Türkiye ranks fourth in the world in tourism and expressed readiness to share expertise in this field.

He highlighted that health care, agriculture and food are key areas for collaboration between Türkiye and Uzbekistan.

While trade has reached $3 billion, it falls short of its potential, with a target of $5 billion set by leaders, Yılmaz stated.

The private sector and companies will drive this growth, while the government will create a supportive environment to achieve $5 billion initially, and eventually $10 billion, he added.

 

Investment,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() UN rights chief warns of ethnic cleansing in Gaza

UN rights chief warns of 'ethnic cleansing' in Gaza
LATEST NEWS

  1. UN rights chief warns of 'ethnic cleansing' in Gaza

    UN rights chief warns of 'ethnic cleansing' in Gaza

  2. Zelensky, European leaders call Trump after Istanbul talk

    Zelensky, European leaders call Trump after Istanbul talk

  3. Legal, social moves to follow PKK's exit: Reports

    Legal, social moves to follow PKK's exit: Reports

  4. Ukraine at ‘critical juncture’ for peace efforts: Erdoğan

    Ukraine at ‘critical juncture’ for peace efforts: Erdoğan

  5. Baghdad to host Arab summit on May 17

    Baghdad to host Arab summit on May 17
Recommended
Türkiye ranks among top 10 destinations for international students

Türkiye ranks among top 10 destinations for international students
KoçDigital aims for bigger regional share in AI

KoçDigital aims for bigger regional share in AI
Housing market soars with record sales in April

Housing market soars with record sales in April
Japans quarterly GDP shrinks for first time in a year

Japan's quarterly GDP shrinks for first time in a year
US set to lose $12.5 bln in foreign tourism in 2025: Industry

US set to lose $12.5 bln in foreign tourism in 2025: Industry
Coinbase expects data breach to cost it up to $400 mln

Coinbase expects data breach to cost it up to $400 mln
German government divided on Trumps NATO defense spending target

German government divided on Trump's NATO defense spending target
WORLD UN rights chief warns of ethnic cleansing in Gaza

UN rights chief warns of 'ethnic cleansing' in Gaza

The U.N.'s rights chief on Friday denounced Israel's sharp escalation of attacks in Gaza — and an apparent push to permanently displace the population — as amounting to "ethnic cleansing."
ECONOMY Türkiye ranks among top 10 destinations for international students

Türkiye ranks among top 10 destinations for international students

Türkiye has secured a spot among the world’s top 10 countries for international student education, the Trade Ministry announced.

SPORTS Galatasaray adds 19th Ziraat Turkish Cup to its museum

Galatasaray adds 19th Ziraat Turkish Cup to its museum

Galatasaray’s Nigerian star Victor Osimhen scored two goals and Turkish forward Barış Alper Yılmaz added another as the Istanbul club comfortably beat Trabzonspor 3-0 to win the Ziraat Turkish Cup trophy on May 14 night.
﻿