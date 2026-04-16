Türkiye to expand commandos as army adapts to new threats: Ministry

ANKARA

Türkiye has launched efforts to increase its number of commandos, the Defense Ministry said on April 16, highlighting a broader military restructuring.

The ministry said work has begun to expand commando brigades as part of ongoing updates to the army's structure, citing evolving operational needs shaped by the war in Ukraine and regional tensions involving U.S., Israeli and Iranian forces.

Speaking at a weekly briefing, ministry spokesperson Zeki Aktürk said the Turkish Armed Forces continue to carry out counterterrorism operations and safeguard national security across land, sea and air domains with “determination and resolve.”

The ministry said new commando units would be formed with a “modern approach” aligned with current threat assessments and operational concepts, differing from existing formations.

The announcement came alongside updates on ongoing military activities. Authorities said eight PKK members had surrendered in the past week, bringing the total number of surrenders since Jan. 1 to 75.

Operations targeting caves, shelters and improvised explosive devices are continuing in border regions and cross-border areas, while tunnel destruction efforts in northern Syria have reached a total of 772 kilometers, including areas in Tal Rifaat and Manbij, the ministry said.

Border security forces detained 270 people over the past week, including 17 suspected militants, raising the number of those caught attempting illegal crossings this year to 2,092. Authorities also prevented more than 22,600 border crossing attempts, the ministry said.

In a separate development, Turkish forces seized 167 kilograms of drugs during operations along the borders in Hakkari, Van and Igdir provinces.

The ministry also addressed regional tensions, expressing support for efforts to turn a fragile ceasefire in the Middle East into a lasting peace, while criticizing Israeli attacks as undermining negotiations.

On defense procurement, officials said new systems, including a howitzer and an armed drone, have been added to the army’s inventory, alongside domestically produced surveillance radars.

Separately, Defense Minister Yaşar Güler visited Qatar earlier this week, where he met with senior officials to discuss bilateral military cooperation and regional developments.