Türkiye to establish a ‘Climate Change Regional Activity Center’

ANKARA

Türkiye has been unanimously approved for establishing a "Climate Change Regional Activity Center" at the 23rd Conference of the Parties (COP23) for the Mediterranean Action Plan for the Prevention of Marine Pollution.

According to the statement from the Environment, Urbanization, and Climate Change Ministry, the 23rd Conference of the Parties (COP23) for the Mediterranean Action Plan for the Prevention of Marine Pollution, also known as the “Barcelona Convention,” was held in Slovenia from Dec. 5 to 8, 2023, under the theme "From Decisions to Actions."

Fatma Varank, chairperson of the Barcelona Convention Bureau for 2022-2023 and Deputy Minister of Environment, Urbanization, and Climate Change, delivered the opening speech at the Barcelona Convention. She highlighted the significant decisions made during Türkiye's 22nd Conference of the Parties, emphasizing the need for collective efforts to enhance the environmental condition of the Mediterranean.

Despite previous initiatives, Varank acknowledged the insufficient progress towards achieving a "good environmental status" and underscored the imperative for collaborative solutions. Addressing the conference theme, she stressed the importance of transitioning from decisions to concrete actions.

Throughout the Barcelona Convention, Deputy Minister Varank engaged in extensive bilateral discussions with representatives from the European Union Delegation and other regional activity center leaders. As a result of the negotiations, the decision to establish the Climate Change Regional Activity Center (CC/RAC) in Türkiye was supported and approved by all countries. Thus, a U.N. office will be established in Türkiye, actively participating in policy-making efforts related to climate change in the Mediterranean region. This center will also contribute to actively benefiting from international funding mechanisms.

Similar centers exist in Italy, France, Tunisia, Croatia, Greece, and Spain. However, Türkiye's inclusion is expected to be a balancing force in the Eastern Mediterranean. As part of the Barcelona Convention decisions, two Turkish organizations, the National Center for Maritime Law (DEHUKAM) and the Shipbuilders' Association (GİSBİR), will participate as partner organizations.

In other decisions affecting Türkiye, initiatives for preventing land-based pollution, regional plans for rainwater and agriculture, and the approval of the "Common Regional Framework" for implementing Marine Spatial Planning in the Mediterranean were ratified. So far, Türkiye has actively contributed to the conference with four side events: "Green Transformation on Türkiye’s Coasts: Enhancing Integrated Coastal Area Management and Planning Adaptation," "Türkiye’s National Sea Monitoring Program," "Reuse of Treated Wastewater," and "Marine Conservation Efforts in Türkiye."