Türkiye to endure ‘tropical nights’ amidst severe heat wave

ISTANBUL
Türkiye is bracing for a series of “tropical nights” as a severe heat wave and high humidity levels will grip the nation over the coming days.

Meteorology expert Orhan Şen announced that nighttime temperatures are expected to remain above 20 degrees Celsius, with “tropical nights” predicted to continue until July 22.

According to Şen, these conditions are unusual for Türkiye, where nighttime temperatures will be between 25-28 degrees Celsius.

Istanbul Municipality’s Disaster Coordination Center (AKOM) reported that Istanbul began the day with an air temperature of 28 degrees, expected to rise to 36 degrees by noon. Similar conditions are anticipated across the country, driven by heatwaves from Africa and Basra.

Meanwhile, the Turkish State Meteorological Service predicts daytime temperatures in Istanbul will range between 34-37 degrees Celsius.

High humidity levels, between 50-95 percent, will make these temperatures feel 5-8 degrees higher, posing significant health risks.

Istanbul has been recording unprecedented humidity levels, with the district of Ataşehir reaching 100 percent humidity, causing discomfort among residents.

Doctor Murat Tufan, a cardiologist specialist, emphasized the importance of staying cool and hydrated. He recommends increasing water intake and consuming light, easily digestible foods to combat the effects of the heat.

Vulnerable groups, including the elderly, pregnant women and those with chronic illnesses, are advised to avoid the sun and remain hydrated.

In addition to the heat, coastal areas and Eastern Anatolia will experience strong winds and occasional thunderstorms, with wind speeds reaching 40-60 kilometers per hour.

Record-breaking temperatures

 

Overall, Türkiye is experiencing its hottest July in decades, with regions like Ceylanpınar in the eastern province of Şanlıurfa reaching temperatures as high as 48 degrees Celsius.

According to the monthly temperature assessment data of the bureau, the 1991-2020 normal June average temperature in Türkiye was 21.8 degrees. However, the average temperature for June 2024 was the highest in the past 53 years at 25.4 degrees, underscoring the severity of current weather conditions.

Authorities have issued advisories to limit outdoor activities, especially strenuous exercises, to prevent heat-related health issues. Residents are urged to follow health professionals’ advice and take necessary precautions to cope with the ongoing heat wave.

Erdoğan says federal solution 'not possible' for Cyprus
