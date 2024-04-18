Türkiye to deploy F-16s after renaming İncirlik base

ANKARA

Türkiye announced that it has renamed the Incirlik Tanker Base as “10th Main Jet Base Command,” in line with the needs of the Turkish Armed Forces (TSK), a move that will allow the deployment of F-16 jetfighters on the facility, according to a statement by the Defense Ministry.

“The name of the 10th Tanker Base Command has been changed into 10th Main Jet Base Command in line with the needs of our Air Forces,” read the statement by the ministry on April 18.

Built in the 1950s near Adana, a southern Anatolian province, the Incirlik Base has been one of the most actively used military facilities in Türkiye. As a result of bilateral agreements, the U.S. and some other NATO allies are also actively using the base. With its strategic location, Incirlik has been actively used during the Gulf War, NATO’s Afghanistan mission as well as against the ISIL terrorist organization.

According to officials, following the change of the nature of the command, the Turkish Air Force will be able to deploy jetfighters on the base. Türkiye has already a number of operational air bases in Eskişehir, Balıkesir and Diyarbakır, but officials recall that it will need more bases in line with the increase of the scope of the air forces’ fleets.

Türkiye will supply 40 new F-16 jetfighters from the U.S. in order to strengthen its air force. It is also supplying 79 modernization kits for its existing fleets. The change of the nature of the base will pave the way for Türkiye to deploy F-16 fleets to İncirlik, according to the officials.

No intelligence provided to Israel

In the meantime, Defense Ministry officials denied that the radar station based in Malatya, in eastern Anatolia, has shared the intelligence gathered on the night Iran attacked Israel with the Israeli officials.

“The radar in Kürecik was installed totally for our national security and the protection of NATO allies. All the information gathered by the radar system is shared with NATO allies in line with NATO procedures. Sharing this information with non-NATO countries is out of the question,” they stated.

On a question, the officials’ said Türkiye has taken all the necessary measures during the Iranian retaliation against Israeli targets over the weekend.

HH Turkish, Greek officials to meet

The defense officials also answered to questions on Greece’s plan to announce two big marine parks in the Ionia and Aegean seas.

Recalling that the Foreign Ministry has already issued a statement that slams Greece for its plans to announce a marine park in the Aegean Sea, defense officials underlined that they are on alert for the protection of Türkiye’s rights and interests in the Aegean Sea.

They also informed that Turkish and Greek diplomats and military officials will come together to discuss confidence building measures in Athens on April 22.