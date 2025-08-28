Türkiye to deploy AI in oil and natural gas exploration

ISTANBUL-Anadolu Agency
Türkiye’s state-owned Turkish Petroleum Corporation (TPAO) and defense software firm Havelsan are jointly developing an artificial intelligence (AI) system to improve formation detection during drilling operations, aiming to boost efficiency and reduce costs in oil and natural gas exploration.

The AI-Assisted Formation Detection Project combines TPAO’s geoscience expertise with Havelsan’s technological capabilities to build a model that analyzes rock samples through imaging technologies and identifies geological formations with high accuracy.

Tünay Öztürk, head of Geographic Information Systems at TPAO, said the strategic partnership seeks to generate a strong synergy between the two companies.

"This project will enhance the efficiency of ongoing drilling operations. It will save both time and money, contributing not only to our company but also to Türkiye," she said.

According to Öztürk, using AI in exploration wells is expected to prevent geological challenges and operational risks that typically drive up costs.

She noted that the pilot phase of the project is still ongoing, but the proof-of-concept stage is completed.

"The formation prediction model has already delivered highly accurate results in pilot studies. We plan to expand its use across all drilling wells in the coming years," Öztürk added.

She said that the system is designed to provide faster and more reliable formation detection compared to current methods, reducing the risk of misinterpretation and minimizing downtime during operations.

Beyond oil and gas, Ozturk emphasized that the technology could also serve as a model for geothermal energy and mining industries, contributing to Türkiye's long-term digital transformation goals in the energy sector.

 

