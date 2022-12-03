Türkiye to complete 30-km-deep security corridor: Erdoğan

ŞANLIURFA
President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan on Dec. 3 said Türkiye will complete the 30-kilometer-deep security strip along its border with Syria

Speaking in southern Şanlıurfa province, Erdoğan said that attacks will not deter the country from its determined stance on securing its southern border.

“You see the instabilities, fights conflicts; the disasters, sufferings and oppression caused by them in the region. If you are weak, there will be many outsiders who will stir up problems. You see those, who come from thousands of kilometers away and show their flag, conduct proxy wars in this region for their own security and wealth. On top of that, they are also opposing Türkiye’s efforts to secure its own borders and the lives of its citizens. Because they do not care about the Kurds, Arabs, Turks or other principal peoples of this ancient geography. All they care about is their own political and economic interests,” Erdoğan said.

“As the world struggles with numerous crises, including the pandemic and war, we have not only proven the strength of our infrastructure, but also made everyone, enemy or foe, accept our capability to build the Century of Türkiye. We are realizing Türkiye’s maximum potential in all areas from production to diplomacy,” Erdoğan noted. 

