Türkiye to become game changer in defense: Erdoğan

Türkiye to become game changer in defense: Erdoğan

ISTANBUL
Türkiye to become game changer in defense: Erdoğan

The government takes firm steps towards making Türkiye fully independent in its defense industry targets, President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said on April 10, vowing that the country will become the leader of game-changing technologies in the world thanks to TCG Anadolu.

“Thanks to TCG Anadolu, we will become a country that is pioneering one of the first in the world, game-changing technologies, systems and solutions,” Erdoğan said, speaking at the delivery of TCG Anadolu and steel cutting ceremony of the new MİLGEM frigates in Istanbul.

TCG Anadolu was delivered to the Naval Forces Command with a ceremony attended by Erdoğan.

“We see this ship as a symbol that will reinforce our position as an assertive country in the world and a leader in our region in the Century of Türkiye,” he said.

“Today we are also cutting the steel of three new frigates of the MİLGEM İSTİF-Class that we will set sail for the Blue Homeland,” Erdoğan stated and thanked those who contributed to the construction of TCG Anadolu and take part in the construction of the frigates.

The vessel is the world’s first warship in its field where the largest and heaviest helicopters and unmanned aerial vehicles can land and take off, Erdoğan said.

“TCG Anadolu is the first UCAV carrier in the world. Our Bayraktar TB-3 UCAV, Kızılelma unmanned fighter jet and HÜRJET light attack aircraft will be able to take off and land on this ship. Also, thanks to the tanks and armored amphibious assault vehicles it carries, this ship has the features that will enable us to conduct military and humanitarian operations in every corner of the world, when necessary,” he explained.

Stating that 131 subcontractors took part in this project, which has a very high indigenization rate of approximately 70 percent, he said, “Thanks to TCG Anadolu, we will be able to easily deploy a battalion-sized force to crisis zones in the Aegean, Mediterranean and Black Sea without needing main base support.”

Türkiye increases its defense industry budget to $75 billion with the projects whose tender process continues, which will bring breakthroughs in other fields as well, the president said.

Thanks to the country’s tough stance and determination in the domestic and national defense industry, Türkiye has reached a good level in reducing foreign dependency, Erdoğan said, noting that the local production rate was 20 percent when his government took office, and now it has reached 80 percent.

TURKEY,

TÜRKIYE Türkiye to become game changer in defense: Erdoğan

Türkiye to become game changer in defense: Erdoğan
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye to become game changer in defense: Erdoğan

    Türkiye to become game changer in defense: Erdoğan

  2. Five alliances enter May 14 polls, while 13 political parties run on their own

    Five alliances enter May 14 polls, while 13 political parties run on their own

  3. China rehearses 'sealing off' Taiwan, US deploys naval destroyer

    China rehearses 'sealing off' Taiwan, US deploys naval destroyer

  4. Thousands rally in Georgia against government

    Thousands rally in Georgia against government

  5. Toll rises to four in French building collapse

    Toll rises to four in French building collapse
Recommended
Five alliances enter May 14 polls, while 13 political parties run on their own

Five alliances enter May 14 polls, while 13 political parties run on their own
Nearly 28,000 foreign nationals deported this year

Nearly 28,000 foreign nationals deported this year
‘Brain drain from North soars’

‘Brain drain from North soars’
Commercial vehicle turned into ‘animal ambulance’

Commercial vehicle turned into ‘animal ambulance’
Interest in caravans, tiny houses rises after quakes

Interest in caravans, tiny houses rises after quakes
Fish species decline rapidly in Marmara

Fish species decline rapidly in Marmara
WORLD China rehearses sealing off Taiwan, US deploys naval destroyer

China rehearses 'sealing off' Taiwan, US deploys naval destroyer

China simulated "sealing off" Taiwan during a third day of wargames around the self-ruled island on Monday, as the United States deployed a naval destroyer into Beijing-claimed waters in a show of force.

ECONOMY Unemployment declines in US, but no political pay off for Biden

Unemployment declines in US, but no political pay off for Biden

President Joe Biden keeps seeing good economic news and bad public approval ratings. The unemployment rate fell to 3.5 percent in March.

SPORTS Small towns reclaim abandoned ski areas as nonprofits

Small towns reclaim abandoned ski areas as nonprofits

It’s been the longest wait, their whole lives, in fact. But Race Lessar and Landen Ozzello are finally right where they want to be, on a snowy slope close to home, molding snow into a ski jump.