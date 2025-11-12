Türkiye to accelerate ‘twin transformation’ in construction sector

ANKARA

Türkiye plans to accelerate green and digital transformation in its construction sector next year to boost the global competitiveness of contracting and consultancy firms, according to the 2026 Presidential Annual Program.

Dubbed a “twin transformation,” the effort will promote renewable resources, strengthen supply chains, and support low-carbon building materials at competitive prices, while advancing high-tech capabilities.

Urban renewal and reconstruction in the quake-hit southeast will continue, fueling sector growth amid challenges like rising costs, financing hurdles, skilled labor shortages, raw material issues, geopolitical tensions and protectionist policies.

The program emphasizes carbon-neutral concrete, AI, 3D-printed structures, recycled smart materials for energy efficiency and drone monitoring to cut costs and risks, with adaptations to new standards.

To aid the shift, a national green certification system will verify eco-friendly buildings and settlements, expanding certified structures.

University curricula in architecture and engineering will be updated to train workers in building information modeling, circular economy, energy efficiency, law, contracts and project management.

R&D and innovation in construction will also be promoted.

Turkish contractors have completed 12,627 projects worth $543.6 billion across 137 countries, with rail projects at 26.1 percent and roads, tunnels and bridges at 14.1 percent.

For 2026, global technical consulting services are projected at $210 million, while contracting business volume is expected to reach $28 billion.