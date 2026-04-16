Türkiye tightens school security after deadly attacks

ISTANBUL

Authorities across Türkiye have stepped up security measures at schools nationwide following recent attacks in the southern province of Kahramanmaraş and the southeastern province of Şanlıurfa that left 9 people dead and dozens injured.

Under new directives issued by the Interior Ministry, police presence has been increased at all educational institutions across the country’s 81 provinces.

At least two officers have been assigned to each school entrance, while additional units are set to provide backup during school hours when necessary.

Security teams have begun conducting intensified checks around school premises, including identity screenings and background checks targeting suspicious individuals.

In Istanbul, officers stopped vehicles and checked drivers as well as individuals deemed suspicious near school zones.

The measures are expected to be continuously updated based on risk assessments conducted nationwide, with authorities emphasizing close coordination between law enforcement and education officials.

Türkiye has more than 56,000 formal education institutions, according to data from the Education Ministry. Assigning at least two officers per school at all times would require over 112,000 personnel, a significant portion of the country’s roughly 280,000-strong police force.

Ministers hold security meeting

Following the attacks, senior officials convened a high-level security meeting in Ankara to review and expand safety measures.

The meeting, chaired by Interior Minister Mustafa Çiftçi and Education Minister Yusuf Tekin, brought together provincial governors, police chiefs, gendarmerie commanders and education directors.

In a joint statement, officials said school safety protocols, including entry and exit procedures, surveillance systems, visitor controls and school transport routes, had been reassessed.

The ministers also highlighted the need to address broader risk factors such as online violence, cyberbullying and harmful digital content influencing youth.

Additional measures discussed included preventing access to illegal weapons, increasing inspections around schools, strengthening emergency response capacity and expanding psychosocial support for students.

Authorities announced plans to implement a multi-layered action strategy covering short-, medium- and long-term steps, alongside enhanced data-sharing and coordination among institutions.

Meanwhile, the Turkish parliament is expected to establish a parliamentary inquiry commission to investigate the school attacks and evaluate further preventive measures.