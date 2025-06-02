Türkiye targets eastern region growth with new industrial incentives

Türkiye targets eastern region growth with new industrial incentives

ANKARA
Türkiye targets eastern region growth with new industrial incentives

Türkiye has unveiled a new investment incentive system prioritizing high-value-added technological investments and regional employment, with the eastern and southeastern provinces expected to benefit the most.

The scheme, enacted through a presidential decree published in the Official Gazette, introduces differentiated incentives for strategic, technology-oriented and green transformation investments.

It places particular emphasis on a large part of the eastern and southeastern provinces, offering enhanced support for employment in these areas.

According to the new model, investors in these regions will benefit from extended social security premium support: The employer’s share will be covered by the government for 14 years, while the employee’s share will be covered for 10 years.

The government aims to encourage the relocation of industrial facilities from the highly populated and earthquake-prone Marmara region, including Istanbul, to inner Anatolia. Investors relocating machinery and equipment from high-development regions to these regions will be eligible for local employment incentives at their new location.

Under the strategic initiative component of the scheme, investors will receive cash support of up to 240 million Turkish Liras ($6.1 million).

Each province will have four priority investment areas tailored to local dynamics.

Technological fields to be supported under the new system include high-tech industries, such as pharmaceutical products, computers, electronics and optical equipment and aerospace vehicles.

They also count in medium-high tech industries, including chemical products, military land vehicles, weapons and ammunition and electrical equipment.

Speaking on the changes, Industry and Technology Minister Mehmet Fatih Kacır said the system is now “more selective and focused,” designed to reduce the financial burden on investors.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Turkish intel chief, Hamas official discuss ceasefire

Turkish intel chief, Hamas official discuss ceasefire
LATEST NEWS

  1. Turkish intel chief, Hamas official discuss ceasefire

    Turkish intel chief, Hamas official discuss ceasefire

  2. Monthly exports hit all-time high of $24.8 billion in May: Trade minister

    Monthly exports hit all-time high of $24.8 billion in May: Trade minister

  3. UK to build attack subs as part of major defense review

    UK to build attack subs as part of major defense review

  4. Households spend most on housing, transport and food last year

    Households spend most on housing, transport and food last year

  5. Manufacturing PMI down in May amid demand weakness

    Manufacturing PMI down in May amid demand weakness
Recommended
Turkish intel chief, Hamas official discuss ceasefire

Turkish intel chief, Hamas official discuss ceasefire
Defense Ministry marks 114th anniversary of Turkish Air Forces founding

Defense Ministry marks 114th anniversary of Turkish Air Force's founding
Eid travel surge drives demand for extra bus services

Eid travel surge drives demand for extra bus services
Türkiye launches major livestock support project to boost sustainable production

Türkiye launches major livestock support project to boost sustainable production
Rain showers to ease nationwide ahead of Eid holiday

Rain showers to ease nationwide ahead of Eid holiday
Probes into CHP-run Istanbul municipalities widen

Probes into CHP-run Istanbul municipalities widen
WORLD UK to build attack subs as part of major defense review

UK to build attack subs as part of major defense review

Britain announced it will build 12 new attack submarines as it was set to unveil Monday a major defense review to deal with "growing" Russian aggression and the changing nature of warfare.
ECONOMY Monthly exports hit all-time high of $24.8 billion in May: Trade minister

Monthly exports hit all-time high of $24.8 billion in May: Trade minister

Türkiye's exports increased 2.7 percent year-on-year to reach an all-time monthly record of $24.8 billion in May, Trade Minister Ömer Bolat announced on June 2.  
SPORTS PSG win 2025 UEFA Champions League with 5-0 win against Inter Milan

PSG win 2025 UEFA Champions League with 5-0 win against Inter Milan

Paris Saint-Germain won the Champions League for the first time as Luis Enrique's brilliant young side outclassed Inter Milan on Saturday in the most one-sided final ever with teenager Desire Doue scoring twice in an astonishing 5-0 victory.

﻿