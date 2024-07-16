Türkiye- Syria meeting depends on ‘content’: Assad

Türkiye- Syria meeting depends on ‘content’: Assad

DAMASCUS
Türkiye- Syria meeting depends on ‘content’: Assad

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has said that he was open to meeting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, but it depended on the encounter's "content,” as the two countries attempt to revive years of frozen relations.

"If the meeting were to lead to results or... achieve the country's interests, I will do it. But the problem... lies in the content of the meeting," Assad told journalists in Damascus as Syrians voted in parliamentary elections on July 15.

He noted that he would attend such a meeting if it addresses the withdrawal of Turkish troops from northwest Syria.

"We are positive towards any initiative to improve the relationship... but that doesn't mean we go [to a meeting] without rules," Assad added.

Türkiye and Syria have been at odds since the Arab Spring uprisings in 2011 plunged the latter into a protracted and devastating conflict. The war has claimed hundreds of thousands of lives, involved numerous foreign powers and fragmented the country.

Assad has recently shown a willingness to mend ties with Türkiye. In response, earlier this month, Erdoğan said he might invite Assad to Türkiye "at any moment,” in a sign of reconciliation after ties between the two countries soured over the war which broke out in Syria in 2011.

On July 14, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan said that Ankara wants peace in the region, urging Syria to accept normalization calls.

The Russian-mediated direct talks between Turkish and Syrian officials in 2022 ended without success, as Damascus insisted on the withdrawal of Turkish forces from Syrian territory.

Meanwhile, Syrians voted for members of a new parliament in an election on July 15 that was expected to hold few surprises but could pave the way for a constitutional amendment to extend the term of Assad.

This year, 1,516 government-approved candidates are running for the 250-seat People’s Assembly. Results were not immediately announced.

In 2020, Assad’s Baath Party won 166 seats, in addition to 17 others from allied parties, while 67 seats went to independent candidates.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye condemns Israeli parliament resolution rejecting establishment of Palestinian state

Türkiye condemns Israeli parliament resolution rejecting establishment of Palestinian state
LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye condemns Israeli parliament resolution rejecting establishment of Palestinian state

    Türkiye condemns Israeli parliament resolution rejecting establishment of Palestinian state

  2. Erdoğan holds phone call with Trump

    Erdoğan holds phone call with Trump

  3. Greek Cyprus plans to build major naval base

    Greek Cyprus plans to build major naval base

  4. EU chief von der Leyen wins second term

    EU chief von der Leyen wins second term

  5. Shiite Muslims mark holy day of Ashura with mourning

    Shiite Muslims mark holy day of Ashura with mourning
Recommended
Greek Cyprus plans to build major naval base

Greek Cyprus plans to build major naval base
EU chief von der Leyen wins second term

EU chief von der Leyen wins second term
Shiite Muslims mark holy day of Ashura with mourning

Shiite Muslims mark holy day of Ashura with mourning
Bangladesh students reject PM olive branch

Bangladesh students reject PM olive branch
Zelensky rejects attempts to cut deals with Russia after Orban visit

Zelensky rejects attempts to cut deals with Russia after Orban visit
Arson suspected in fire that killed 7 in France

Arson suspected in fire that killed 7 in France
Russias Lavrov calls for end to Gaza violence

Russia's Lavrov calls for end to Gaza violence
WORLD Greek Cyprus plans to build major naval base

Greek Cyprus plans to build major naval base

The Greek Cypriot defense minister said on July 17 that plans are in motion to build a major naval base on the east Mediterranean island nation's southern coast capable of hosting large ships from European Union countries and other nations to carry out a variety of missions including humanitarian aid deliveries to the tumultuous Middle East region.  
ECONOMY Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

Inflation rate sets maximum rent hike at 65 percent

As the 25 percent cap on rent hikes expired as of July 2, landlords and tenants waited for the inflation data for June because if a contract is to be renewed this month, the rent hike should be in line with the 12-month average consumer price inflation.

SPORTS Argentina defeat Colombia 1-0 to win record 16th Copa America

Argentina defeat Colombia 1-0 to win record 16th Copa America

Lautaro Martinez scored an extra-time winner as Argentina beat Colombia 1-0 to win a record 16th Copa America title at Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.
﻿