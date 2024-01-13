Türkiye strikes 29 PKK terrorist targets in northern Iraq, Syria

ANKARA

Turkish warplanes carried out airstrikes on PKK sites in northern Iraq and Syria early Saturday and destroyed 29 PKK terror targets, the Turkish National Defense Ministry said.



Air operations were carried out against terror targets in the Metina, Hakurk, Gara and Qandil regions in Iraq and northern Syria, in line with the rights to self-defense arising from Article 51 of the U.N. Charter, the ministry said in a statement.



The operations came after nine Turkish soldiers were killed in a PKK terror attack in northern Iraq.



The National Defense Ministry announced a military operation was under way in the area in response in a statement posted on X.



"Twenty-nine terrorist targets, including oil facilities, shelters, caves, and bunkers utilized by the PKK, including senior terrorists, were destroyed," said the statement.



In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S. and the EU — has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.