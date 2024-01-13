Türkiye strikes 29 PKK terrorist targets in northern Iraq, Syria

Türkiye strikes 29 PKK terrorist targets in northern Iraq, Syria

ANKARA
Türkiye strikes 29 PKK terrorist targets in northern Iraq, Syria

Turkish warplanes carried out airstrikes on PKK sites in northern Iraq and Syria early Saturday and destroyed 29 PKK terror targets, the Turkish National Defense Ministry said.

Air operations were carried out against terror targets in the Metina, Hakurk, Gara and Qandil regions in Iraq and northern Syria, in line with the rights to self-defense arising from Article 51 of the U.N. Charter, the ministry said in a statement.

The operations came after nine Turkish soldiers were killed in a PKK terror attack in northern Iraq.

The National Defense Ministry announced a military operation was under way in the area in response in a statement posted on X.

"Twenty-nine terrorist targets, including oil facilities, shelters, caves, and bunkers utilized by the PKK, including senior terrorists, were destroyed," said the statement.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK — listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S. and the EU — has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.

neutralized,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Russia launched 40 missiles, drones overnight: Ukraine

Russia launched 40 missiles, drones overnight: Ukraine
LATEST NEWS

  1. Russia launched 40 missiles, drones overnight: Ukraine

    Russia launched 40 missiles, drones overnight: Ukraine

  2. Israel pounds Gaza on 99th day of war

    Israel pounds Gaza on 99th day of war

  3. Türkiye strikes 29 PKK terrorist targets in northern Iraq, Syria

    Türkiye strikes 29 PKK terrorist targets in northern Iraq, Syria

  4. Erdoğan to hold security meeting in Istanbul

    Erdoğan to hold security meeting in Istanbul

  5. Nine Turkish soldiers killed in attack on Iraq base

    Nine Turkish soldiers killed in attack on Iraq base
Recommended
Erdoğan to hold security meeting in Istanbul

Erdoğan to hold security meeting in Istanbul
Nine Turkish soldiers killed in attack on Iraq base

Nine Turkish soldiers killed in attack on Iraq base
New Year’s shooting victim saves six lives through organ donation

New Year’s shooting victim saves six lives through organ donation
Adverse weather hits fishing sector

Adverse weather hits fishing sector
Turkish women take the helm of luxury cruise ships

Turkish women take the helm of luxury cruise ships
Pharmaceutical production area discovered in ancient city

'Pharmaceutical production area' discovered in ancient city
WORLD Russia launched 40 missiles, drones overnight: Ukraine

Russia launched 40 missiles, drones overnight: Ukraine

Russia launched dozens of attacks over Ukraine overnight, the Ukrainian air force said Saturday, as Kiev pushes for more air defence.
ECONOMY Oil prices surge on Red Sea escalation

Oil prices surge on Red Sea escalation

Oil prices surged four percent on Jan. 12 after U.S. and UK forces launched strikes against Iran-backed Houthi rebels following their attacks on ships in the Red Sea.
SPORTS German football legend Beckenbauer dies aged 78

German football legend Beckenbauer dies aged 78

Germany united to mourn the death of Franz Beckenbauer on Monday, with figures from across the sporting and political landscape bidding farewell to the "Kaiser".