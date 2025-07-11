Türkiye, Spain forge partnership for massive aircraft carrier build

ANKARA
Türkiye is gearing up to become a dominant naval force in NATO's southern flank over the next decade, with a surprise partnership with Spain poised to reshape regional dynamics.

At the recent NATO summit, European nations pledged to boost defense budgets to 5 percent of GDP, but Spain's decision to opt out drew scrutiny.

Now, according to Spanish media reports, Madrid is teaming up with Ankara to play a key role in constructing Europe's largest aircraft carrier.

The Turkish Defense Industry Presidency (SSB) has announced that the roughly 300-meter vessel will be built in Istanbul's shipyards.

Highlighting Turkish engineering and workforce, the project aims to create one of the continent's most advanced naval platforms.

Partnering with Spanish firm Navantia, this initiative reflects Türkiye's push to enhance its presence in the Mediterranean and Black Sea.

Spanish outlets note that despite Madrid's budget constraints, it is banking on Türkiye's technological edge for this ambitious endeavor.

The carrier's specs underscore its scale: equipped with catapult or STOBAR launch systems, it will support fixed-wing aircraft, helicopters, and domestically produced unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), showcasing Türkiye's defense integration prowess

Building on recent successes like the TCG Anadolu, Türkiye seeks to bolster its fleet to secure energy corridors and sea lanes amid rising geopolitical tensions in the Mediterranean, Black Sea, and Aegean.

Experts view the ship not just as a warfighting asset but as a symbol of Türkiye's regional leadership ambitions.

Within NATO, the project gains added weight given Spain's stance on spending hikes.

Spanish commentary suggests Türkiye's rising defense capabilities influenced Madrid's strategic choices, potentially strengthening Ankara's alliance standing.

Over the coming decade, this Istanbul-built giant is expected to elevate Türkiye's naval role in southern Europe, with analysts predicting shifts in continental defense balances.

