Türkiye sixth country people opt for migration: Survey

  • July 20 2022 07:00:00

ISTANBUL
Türkiye is the sixth country with South Africa in the world people would like to migrate and settle for a new life, according to an Australian survey company.

Canada tops the list, with Japan being runner-up.

The third country people opt for migration is Spain.

The company came to this conclusion by using “Google Ads Keyword Planner,” and analyzing four key words for a year people in 50 countries used while searching on Google.

The key words were “country,” “property,” “move,” and “relocate.”

According to the survey, people in nine countries see Türkiye as a “country to migrate and settle.”

The company listed those countries: Afghanistan, Djibouti, Iraq, Jordan, Pakistan, Qatar, Oman, Somali and Yemen.

One other thing the survey showed was about Sweden, one of the countries in the world with a high level of welfare.

“Only Japanese people showed willingness to make a new life in Sweden,” the daily Milliyet reported.

Starting from the survey, the daily commented, “The number of people wishing to relocate to other countries rose due to the coronavirus pandemic.”

“As remote working increased and the need for going to offices declined, people desired new countries to settle,” the daily wrote.

