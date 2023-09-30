Türkiye signs another natural gas export deal

ANKARA
The Turkish Petroleum Pipeline Corporation (BOTAŞ) has signed a second natural gas export agreement this week, this time with a Moldovan company.

“BOTAŞ and East Gas Energy Trading, a company which plays an active role in the region and especially in the Moldovan energy market, entered into an agreement for the provision of natural gas by BOTAŞ to Moldova,” the Turkish pipeline company said in a statement.

Within the scope of the agreement, BOTAŞ will supply Moldova with 2 million cubic meters of natural gas per day, starting on Oct. 1.

“The deal follows several other recent significant natural gas export agreements BOTAŞ has made for the supply of natural gas via pipelines to Bulgaria, Hungary and Romania,” the statement added.

BOTAŞ boasts that it has become a major contributor to Europe’s energy supply security, taking advantage of its strong infrastructure, advanced transmission system and geographical location.

Earlier this week, BOTAŞ signed an agreement with Romania’s OMV Petrom to export natural gas.

Gas delivery from Türkiye to Romania via pipelines will also start on Oct. 1.

The agreement with Romania, which allows for the supply of up to 4 million cubic meters of natural gas per day, will terminate on March 31, 2025.

Türkiye, which is strategically located between the Middle East, Asia and Europe, aims to position itself as an energy hub in its region.

