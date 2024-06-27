Türkiye sets up Austria clash in Euro 2024 last 16

HAMBURG

Türkiye reached the knockout phase at a major tournament for the first time in 16 years with a 2-1 win over 10-man Czech Republic on June 26 night.

Vincenzo Montella's Türkiye finished second in Group F behind Portugal to progress, as the Czechs were eliminated.

Georgia also went through as one of the best third-placed teams after a stunning 2-0 win over Portugal in the group's other final game, eliminating Hungary.

Türkiye will face Austria in the last 16 in Leipzig on July 2, its first major tournament knockout match since the Euro 2008 semifinals, when it was beaten by Germany.

The Czechs were reduced to 10 men in the 20th minute when Antonin Barak was given the earliest red card in Euros history, beating the unwanted record set by France's Eric Abidal in 2008.

Barak's pair of bookings were two of 18 yellow cards shown in total, with Tomas Chory also shown red after the final whistle in ugly scenes.

Hakan Çalhanoğlu powered Türkiye into a 51st-minute lead, but Tomas Soucek lashed in an equalizer midway through the second half.

A frantic finale to the game ensued as the Czech Republic pushed for the winner that would take it through, but Cenk Tosun ended its hopes on the counterattack in added time.

There were ugly scenes at the final whistle as fans ran onto the pitch, with Czech forward Chory brandished a red card in the aftermath.

Montella said his team showed that criticism of its Euro 2024 performances was unfair.

"We are always focused and hard-working, we deserve this qualification," said Italian Montella.

"We have suffered some criticism that was not deserved, and we overcame that. I'm used to pressure, I don't mind it, but I don't like when pressure is put on my players."

Türkiye has made the semis on the last two occasions it reached the knockouts in major tournaments, after finishing third at the 2002 World Cup.

"Now we have new goals," accepted Montella.

"Tonight we just want to celebrate, we deserve it, great sacrifice. But starting tomorrow, we want to continue to make history."

Turkish players felt at home in Hamburg, with Turks living in Germany and other European countries dominating the stands, and a similar environment may be expected against Austria in Leipzig.

“It was an incredible atmosphere,” said winger Barış Alper Yılmaz, who was voted man of the match.

“In the final minutes everyone's pulse was racing and it was a very exciting match.”

The Galatsaray player said the competition now evolves to a diffrent dtage.

“When we spoke before the tournament, our first aim was to advance from the group,” he said.

“This generation can achieve incredible things."

Georgia, meanwhile, made it to the last 16, a historic triumph in the former Soviet Republic's first appearance at a major international tournament.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia's fine finish with less than two minutes on the clock in Gelsenkirchen against Portugal and Georges Mikautadze's 57th-minute penalty ensured Georgia would claim the greatest football victory in the Black Sea nation's history.

Willy Sagnol's team qualified as one of the four best third-placed finishers and faces a daunting clash with Spain, which won all its group games, on June 30.

Group leader Portugal will face Slovenia on July 1.