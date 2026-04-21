Türkiye sends 360 tons of aid to Lebanon as displacement deepens

ANKARA

Türkiye’s humanitarian aid to Lebanon will continue as displacement worsens under ongoing Israeli attacks, Lebanese and Turkish officials said on April 20 during a ceremony at Beirut port marking the delivery of a new 360-ton shipment.

The aid was received in the presence of Lebanese and Turkish officials, including representatives of the Lebanese government, the Higher Relief Commission, Turkish Ambassador Murat Lütem and the head of the Turkish Charity Stone Association, Kemal Özdal.

Lebanese Development Minister Fadi Makki said the Turkish support had come at a critical time and reflected genuine solidarity with Lebanon.

He said the shipment included urgently needed supplies, particularly tents, to help people displaced from villages along the southern border.

Makki also said the aid carried political significance, describing it as support for Lebanon in condemning the Israeli attacks.

Ambassador Lütem said Türkiye had stood by Lebanon through both state institutions and civil society groups, adding that Israeli attacks since 2024 had caused major suffering and mass displacement.

He said Türkiye had so far delivered more than 1,700 tons of humanitarian aid and that the latest assistance was being sent in three batches, with one more shipment still expected.

According to the Turkish Charity Stone Association, the latest delivery consists of 38 containers worth more than $3 million, carrying beds, blankets, pillows, tents, ready-to-eat food and clothing.

The group said distribution would be coordinated with Lebanon’s Higher Relief Commission, municipalities and civil society organizations.

“More than 1 million Lebanese have been displaced from their homes, representing about one-fifth of the population, amid continued violations of the ceasefire, making the need for aid extremely urgent,” Lütem said.

The latest aid delivery also comes despite a 10-day ceasefire announced last week between Lebanon and Israel. Lebanese and Turkish officials at the ceremony said violations had continued, adding to the urgency of humanitarian support.