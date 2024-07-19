Türkiye sees 53 pct increase in emigration: Data

ANKARA

The number of individuals emigrating from Türkiye surged by 53 percent in 2023 compared to the previous year, with the predominant group being those aged 25-29, according to official statistics.

Statistics released by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) on July 19 indicate that over 714,000 people opted to relocate abroad last year. On the other hand, a substantial portion of those emigrating from Türkiye were foreign nationals.

Analyzing the age distribution of the emigrants, the bureau said that the 25-29 age group constituted the highest percentage at 15 percent.

Hosting millions of migrants due to conflicts and wars in the region, particularly from Syria, Türkiye experienced a decrease in immigration intensity in 2023 compared to the previous year.

The number of immigrants to Türkiye declined by 35.9 percent, amounting to 316,456 individuals, according to the TÜİK.

Among the foreign nationals arriving in Türkiye in 2023, the largest group was from Russia, comprising 13.2 percent of the total. This was followed by Azerbaijan, Turkmenistan, Iran and Afghanistan.

Following the onset of the Russia-Ukraine war in February 2022, thousands of individuals from both countries migrated to Türkiye, with the southern province of Antalya accommodating a large number of Russian and Ukrainian nationals.

When examining the distribution of migrants to Türkiye by province in 2023, Istanbul emerged as the leading destination, accounting for 29.2 percent of the total influx.