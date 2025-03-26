'Türkiye seen long-term market by international investors’

LONDON

Türkiye is seen as a “priority," long-term market by international and U.K.-based investors as the Turkish economy continues its resilient course, the chairman of the British Chambers of Commerce in Türkiye told state-run Anadolu Agency.

Chris Gaunt, while attending a seminar titled “Türkiye - a Regional Growth Platform” in London earlier this week, stated that the focus of the event was to assess the mutual investment opportunities between Türkiye and the U.K.

“I think everybody recognizes that the potential of Türkiye, both historically and going forward, is still there — I mean, the fundamentals don't change, demographics are strong, [and] the resilience,” he said.

“We recognize [that] Türkiye is not a short-term investment strategy; it’s a long-term investment strategy,” Gaunt added.

“We’re not looking at two to three years; we’re looking at 10 to 15 years and given the strength of the Turkish economy and its growth over the last 20 years, there’s still a lot of confidence there,” he added.

Gaunt emphasized that U.K.-based finance, tech, and other sector firms look at Türkiye as a long-term investment and recognize the country’s high growth potential.

Gaunt stated that a new free trade agreement (FTA) between Türkiye and the U.K., which is being negotiated, will expand the two countries’ bilateral trade to new sectors, especially in agriculture, education, health and technology.

These new sectors will open up new opportunities with British investors and send a strong message to other investors who consider Türkiye as an investment destination, he added.

Gaunt stressed that Türkiye’s defense industry is at an advantage now, thanks to its growth and the EU and the U.K.’s plans to increase defense spending.