'Türkiye seen long-term market by international investors’

'Türkiye seen long-term market by international investors’

LONDON
Türkiye seen long-term market by international investors’

Türkiye is seen as a “priority," long-term market by international and U.K.-based investors as the Turkish economy continues its resilient course, the chairman of the British Chambers of Commerce in Türkiye told state-run Anadolu Agency.

Chris Gaunt, while attending a seminar titled “Türkiye - a Regional Growth Platform” in London earlier this week, stated that the focus of the event was to assess the mutual investment opportunities between Türkiye and the U.K.

“I think everybody recognizes that the potential of Türkiye, both historically and going forward, is still there — I mean, the fundamentals don't change, demographics are strong, [and] the resilience,” he said.

“We recognize [that] Türkiye is not a short-term investment strategy; it’s a long-term investment strategy,” Gaunt added.

“We’re not looking at two to three years; we’re looking at 10 to 15 years and given the strength of the Turkish economy and its growth over the last 20 years, there’s still a lot of confidence there,” he added.

Gaunt emphasized that U.K.-based finance, tech, and other sector firms look at Türkiye as a long-term investment and recognize the country’s high growth potential.

Gaunt stated that a new free trade agreement (FTA) between Türkiye and the U.K., which is being negotiated, will expand the two countries’ bilateral trade to new sectors, especially in agriculture, education, health and technology.

These new sectors will open up new opportunities with British investors and send a strong message to other investors who consider Türkiye as an investment destination, he added.

Gaunt stressed that Türkiye’s defense industry is at an advantage now, thanks to its growth and the EU and the U.K.’s plans to increase defense spending.

long term,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() European leaders split on ‘reassurance force’ to Ukraine

European leaders split on ‘reassurance force’ to Ukraine
LATEST NEWS

  1. European leaders split on ‘reassurance force’ to Ukraine

    European leaders split on ‘reassurance force’ to Ukraine

  2. Six dead in sinking of Egyptian tourist sub carrying Russians

    Six dead in sinking of Egyptian tourist sub carrying Russians

  3. Rubio offers US security for oil-rich Guyana

    Rubio offers US security for oil-rich Guyana

  4. CHP formally appoints İmamoğlu as presidential candidate

    CHP formally appoints İmamoğlu as presidential candidate

  5. Court releases seven journalists after arrests over protests

    Court releases seven journalists after arrests over protests
Recommended
Retail sector expects surge in card spending during Eid al-Fitr holiday

Retail sector expects surge in card spending during Eid al-Fitr holiday
Türkiyes unemployment rate drops to lowest since July 2012

Türkiye's unemployment rate drops to lowest since July 2012
Türkiyes trade deficit widens to $7.77 bln in February

Türkiye's trade deficit widens to $7.77 bln in February
Plant with 200,000 capacity in Samsun to produce Chery cars

Plant with 200,000 capacity in Samsun to produce Chery cars
Havelsan, Egypts Kader sign deal on joint production

Havelsan, Egypt's Kader sign deal on joint production
Pakistans Parsi community dwindles as young migrate

Pakistan's Parsi community dwindles as young migrate
BMW to team up with Chinese Alibaba to integrate AI into vehicles

BMW to team up with Chinese Alibaba to integrate AI into vehicles
WORLD European leaders split on ‘reassurance force’ to Ukraine

European leaders split on ‘reassurance force’ to Ukraine

European leaders remain divided over deploying troops to Ukraine as part of a proposed peace deal, with France and the United Kingdom leading efforts to establish a “reassurance force,” French President Emmanuel Macron said on March 27.
ECONOMY Retail sector expects surge in card spending during Eid al-Fitr holiday

Retail sector expects surge in card spending during Eid al-Fitr holiday

The United Brands Association (BMD) President Sinan Öncel said that card payments during the upcoming Eid al-Fitr holiday, including the eve of the holiday, are projected to reach 130 billion Turkish Liras ($3.4 billion).

SPORTS Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Jack Butland was the hero as Rangers held its nerve in a penalty shoot-out to dump Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahçe out of the Europa League and reach the quarterfinals on March 13 night.
﻿