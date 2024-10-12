Türkiye secures narrow win against Montenegro in Nations League

ISTANBUL
Türkiye secured a narrow 1-0 victory against Montenegro on Friday in the third match of the UEFA Nations League B Group 4.

The game remained goalless for most of the match at the Samsun Yeni 19 Mayıs Stadium. The breakthrough came in the 69th minute when Irfan Can Kahveci, who had replaced Yunus Akgun just seven minutes earlier, scored the winning goal with a close-range finish.

In another Group B4 match, Iceland and Wales played out a 2-2 draw at Reykjavik's Laugardalsvollur stadium.

Following these results, the Turkish national team now leads the group with seven points. Wales occupies second place with five points, while Iceland sits third with four points. Montenegro remains at the bottom of the table without a point.

Elsewhere in the Nations League, Hungary drew 1-1 with the Netherlands at Budapest's Puskas Arena.

Roland Sallai opened the scoring for Hungary with a close-range finish in the 32nd minute, assisted by Zsolt Nagy. The match took a turn in the 79th minute when Virgil van Dijk received a second yellow card for bringing down Kevin Csoboth.

Despite being a man down, the Netherlands managed to equalize four minutes later. Denzel Dumfries scored with a header to level the League A Group 3 match.

In Group A3, Germany currently leads with seven points, followed by the Netherlands with five points. Hungary is in third place with two points, while Bosnia & Herzegovina sits at the bottom with one point.

Trade and food sectors lure most of foreign investments
﻿