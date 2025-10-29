Türkiye says Israel's attacks on Gaza Strip clearly violating ceasefire

Türkiye says Israel's attacks on Gaza Strip clearly violating ceasefire

ANKARA
Türkiye says Israels attacks on Gaza Strip clearly violating ceasefire

Israel's attacks on the Gaza Strip constitute a clear violation of the ceasefire reached earlier this month, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Tuesday.

Ankara is deeply concerned by reports of civilian casualties resulting from these attacks, the ministry said, reiterating the call for full compliance with the ceasefire to preserve the hope of lasting peace and to establish regional security.

It called on Tel Aviv to adhere to the truce and refrain from actions that undermine peace and stability.

Türkiye will maintain its solidarity with the Palestinian people and continue to support efforts to achieve a just, lasting, and comprehensive peace in the region, the ministry added.

The Israeli army launched a series of air and artillery strikes across the Gaza Strip on Tuesday following orders from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to immediately carry out "forceful" strikes in the enclave over alleged ceasefire violations by Hamas.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Divided US Fed backs second quarter-point rate cut of 2025

Divided US Fed backs second quarter-point rate cut of 2025
LATEST NEWS

  1. Divided US Fed backs second quarter-point rate cut of 2025

    Divided US Fed backs second quarter-point rate cut of 2025

  2. Özel vows to expand civil liberties under CHP rule

    Özel vows to expand civil liberties under CHP rule

  3. Spanish gov’t approves purchase of Türkiye’s Hürjet aircraft

    Spanish gov’t approves purchase of Türkiye’s Hürjet aircraft

  4. 24 more held as Manavgat corruption probe widens

    24 more held as Manavgat corruption probe widens

  5. TFF flags seven top-tier referees in betting scandal

    TFF flags seven top-tier referees in betting scandal
Recommended
Özel vows to expand civil liberties under CHP rule

Özel vows to expand civil liberties under CHP rule
Spanish gov’t approves purchase of Türkiye’s Hürjet aircraft

Spanish gov’t approves purchase of Türkiye’s Hürjet aircraft
24 more held as Manavgat corruption probe widens

24 more held as Manavgat corruption probe widens
TFF flags seven top-tier referees in betting scandal

TFF flags seven top-tier referees in betting scandal
Political leaders call for unity, peace on national day

Political leaders call for unity, peace on national day
Turkish, German leaders set for key talks on ties, regional issues

Turkish, German leaders set for key talks on ties, regional issues
Roman mosaic unearthed in İznik under tight security

Roman mosaic unearthed in İznik under tight security
WORLD Syria, Israel talks near completion, presence on table : Source

Syria, Israel talks near completion, presence on table : Source

Syria and Israel are in the final stages of months-long negotiations over a security agreement that will include joint Israeli, Syrian and the U.S. presence at some points, an Israeli source has said.

ECONOMY Divided US Fed backs second quarter-point rate cut of 2025

Divided US Fed backs second quarter-point rate cut of 2025

The U.S. Federal Reserve on Wednesday announced its second consecutive quarter-point rate cut to bolster the flagging labor market, unveiling a decision that highlighted the growing division in its ranks.
SPORTS Hundreds of Turkish referees found to place bets, says football federation head

Hundreds of Turkish referees found to place bets, says football federation head

Hundreds of referees officiating in professional leagues have been involved in betting activities, Turkish Football Federation (TFF) President İbrahim Hacıosmanoğlu has revealed in what he described as a sign of “corruption” in Turkish football.
﻿