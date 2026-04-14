Türkiye rises to second in global luxury yacht production

ANTALYA

Türkiye has risen to second place globally in luxury yacht manufacturing, according to a sector representative, who credited the Mediterranean resort city of Antalya with playing a leading role in the sector’s rapid ascent.

Speaking on the latest industry data, Zeki Gürses, general manager of Antalya Free Zone, said the area has become the country’s primary hub for yacht production, with 44 of its 79 operating companies active in the sector.

In the first quarter of the year alone, eight yachts were exported from the zone, while 13 more — with a combined length of 491 meters — are currently awaiting delivery.

Production capacity at the site accommodates vessels of up to 80 meters, and rising demand has pushed the zone into what Gürses described as its busiest period to date, with docking and loading areas operating at full capacity.

Since 2000, a total of 840 yachts have been sold from the Antalya Free Zone, generating $2.1 billion in revenue. The combined length of these vessels has reached 15,344 meters. Gürses noted that the increasing scale of yachts produced each year underscores both technological advancement and growing international demand.

Gürses emphasized that Antalya’s dominance has been a decisive factor in Türkiye’s rise in global rankings. Previously ranked third behind Italy and the Netherlands, the country has now overtaken the Dutch industry in terms of the number of luxury yachts produced, securing second place as of the end of March.

Beyond manufacturing, the region has also emerged as a key center for yacht maintenance and repair. Following the completion of major infrastructure investments in 2021, dozens of vessels operating across the Mediterranean have begun to favor Antalya for servicing.

Currently, 34 yachts are undergoing maintenance in the zone, while a total of 243 have been serviced to date, generating $150 million in revenue.

Gürses highlighted the broader economic spillover effects of the sector, noting that maintenance projects require specialized labor across furniture, electrical systems and structural components.

Crews of large yachts, some measuring up to 90 meters, typically stay in local hotels during servicing periods, contributing directly to the tourism industry and boosting foreign currency inflows.

Employment in the yacht sector has reached approximately 4,500, with significant support provided to local suppliers and subcontractors.

Gürses added that the domestic input rate in yacht production has increased from 25 percent to 45 percent. He also pointed to strong wage prospects in the sector, particularly for vocational high school graduates, who in some cases earn more than university degree holders.