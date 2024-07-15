Türkiye rescues 71 irregular migrants in Aegean Sea

Türkiye rescues 71 irregular migrants in Aegean Sea

MUĞLA
Türkiye rescues 71 irregular migrants in Aegean Sea

The Turkish Coast Guard rescued 71 irregular migrants pushed back into Turkish territorial waters by Greek naval forces.

According to a statement Sunday from the Coast Guard Command, teams were dispatched to the area upon receiving information about a group of irregular migrants on dinghies in the Aegean Sea off the coast of Türkiye's Muğla province.

The teams rescued the irregular migrants, including 11 children, from five dinghies.

The migrants were brought to Datça Pier and handed over to the Provincial Directorate of Immigration after processing.

İzmir forest fire kills three people
