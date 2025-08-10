Türkiye reports hottest July in 55 years

ANKARA

Türkiye has recorded its hottest July in 55 years, the Environment Ministry said on July 9.

Temperatures recorded in 66 of the country's 220 weather stations showed an average rise of 1.9 degrees over the preceding years, the ministry said on X.

The highest-ever recorded temperature of 50.5 degrees Celsius was also set near the end of July in the southeastern province of Şırnak's Silopi district.

It shattered the previous national high of 49.5 degrees recorded in August 2023 in the central province of Eskişehir.

Türkiye has faced weeks of scorching heat along with several wildfires.

Fourteen people lost their lives battling blazes last month in the western part of the country.

On Aug. 8, a wildfire in the northwestern city of Çanakkale advanced toward some residential areas and even came close to a state hospital, prompting evacuations.

One fire truck was lost after being trapped in the flames, while the busy Dardanelles Strait was temporarily closed to maritime traffic.

Just minutes after this fire began, another blaze started on agricultural land in another district, quickly spreading to forest areas due to the wind.

Agriculture and Forestry Minister İbrahim Yumaklı later announced that both of the wildfires were brought under control and four suspects were detained.

The heatwave has also prompted fears of water shortages in some areas.

The resort town of Çeşme in the western city of İzmir has restricted tap water for residents and tourists between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. since July 25.