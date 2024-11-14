Türkiye reaffirms support for return of Ahıska Turks

ANKARA

Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan reiterated Türkiye's commitment to the return of Ahıska Turks to their homeland on Nov. 14, marking the 80th anniversary of their deportation from Georgia.

"We are constantly following the situation of Ahıska Turks on international platforms, especially at the Council of Europe, and in coordination with Georgian authorities," Fidan posted on X.

In 1944, around 100,000 Ahıska Turks, also known as Meskhetian Turks, were expelled from the Meskheti region of Georgia by Soviet leader Joseph Stalin.

"I pray to God for mercy on our brothers who lost their lives during the exile," Fidan said. "We strongly support the successful completion of their journey back to their homeland."

Fidan emphasized Ankara’s support in Georgia and beyond, adding that Türkiye has implemented various projects to bolster the economic well-being of Ahıska families.

"We have granted exceptional citizenship and long-term residence permits to many Ahıskali people," he wrote.

"We did not leave Ahıska people alone when they were in a difficult situation with the beginning of the Russia-Ukraine war. We helped them reach Türkiye safely."

Meanwhile, Fidan held a phone conversation with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, on Nov. 13, diplomatic sources have said.

The conversation focused on bilateral relations and regional concerns, the sources told local media.

It marked a continuation of ongoing discussions between the two diplomats, who last met in Istanbul during a multilateral gathering.

That meeting included the third session of the South Caucasus Regional Cooperation Platform, where the Azerbaijani, Armenian and Iranian foreign ministers joined their Turkish and Russian counterparts.

Ankara has been vocal in its support of peace efforts between Azerbaijan and Armenia, backing the negotiations for the normalization process.

Fidan’s talk with Lavrov follows a separate phone call on Nov. 12 with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken.

The two discussed the latest developments in Gaza, tensions in Lebanon and the peace process between Azerbaijan and Armenia, as confirmed by the Turkish ministry's spokesperson, Öncü Keçeli, on X.