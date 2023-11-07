Türkiye ranks 53rd among countries with aging population

ISTANBUL

Türkiye has ranked 53rd in a global list of countries with an aging population, according to research by a platform supported by the University of Oxford in the United Kingdom.

With the significant decline in population growth rates in European countries, the proportion of young people in the total population has decreased over the last decade.

Accordingly, the comprehensive list compiled by the "Our World in Data" platform is dominated by European countries, mostly occupying the top positions.

Türkiye, with an average age of 39.6, was placed in the 53rd spot on the list.

According to the statistic published in May by the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK), the young population constituted 15.2 percent of the country’s total population in 2022, as this figure was higher than that of all 27 European Union member countries.

The country hosting the oldest population is the Vatican, with an average age of 57.7, according to the recent data.

The state located in Rome, which serves as the administrative center of the Catholic denomination, is home to around 800 individuals. These individuals consist almost entirely of priests and nuns who have been granted citizenship by the papacy. This, in turn, naturally raises the age of the population.

On the other hand, Niger placed at the bottom of the, with an average age of 14.5. With its young population, Niger boasts the world's highest birth rate, with an average of 7.2 children per woman.