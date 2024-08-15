Türkiye produces almost everything it needs in defense industry: defense minister

ANKARA

Defense Minister Yaşar Güler said Wednesday that Türkiye can produce almost everything it needs at its defense industry facilities.

"This is a great advantage for our country and the Turkish Armed Forces," Güler told the Habertürk news channel.

Türkiye has been investing heavily in the defense industry to reduce its dependency on foreign countries and position itself as a key player in the global arms market.

As a result of those efforts, exports of the Turkish defense and aerospace industry climbed to a record $5.5 billion last year, rising from $4.4 billion in 2022.

The country’s military spending amounted to $15.8 billion last year, ranking 22nd in the world, climbing one spot from 2022.

Regarding Türkiye's counter-terrorism operations against terrorist organizations such as the PKK, he stated that various countries in the world are the sources from which terrorist organizations are fed, and that the PKK terrorist organization has also been brought upon Türkiye in this manner.

"But we believe that no matter who stands behind them, we will bury them in the pages of history together as soon as possible," Güler said.

"For about eight years, our units have fought heroically in the base areas. We have rendered the terrorist organization completely helpless. A very effective fight continues with the successful activities of our security forces," Güler stated.

"We continue to pursue it (the terror group) wherever it goes."

Güler also called on the terrorists to surrender to Turkish justice, as it is the "inevitable end" for them.

"This year, we've seen many terrorists escape from the organization. Turkish soldiers have not raised their hands against anyone who has surrendered," he added.

In its nearly 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK—listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the U.S., and the European Union—has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.

When asked about the stage at which the establishment of a joint operations center with the Iraqi authorities against the terrorist PKK is progressing, Güler responded that everything is going according to plan.

Noting that the Iraqi government has banned the three parties founded by the terrorist PKK in the country and seized their assets, he stated: "Our Iraqi friends are coming to Ankara for a meeting on Thursday."

"Our foreign minister, I, and the head of the National Intelligence Organization will hold a one-day meeting, and we will continue to do our best to develop relations."

Iraq's Supreme Judicial Council on Aug. 6 banned the activities of three parties for links with the PKK terrorist group.

On July 23, the Iraqi government issued a directive for state institutions to refer to the PKK as a "banned organization" in official correspondence.

Previously, the Iraqi government had declared the PKK a "banned organization."

Güler highlighted President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan's efforts to promote peace in the region, stating that he believes two countries can initiate peace talks.

"We have set certain conditions for starting these discussions. The Syrian regime says, "If you notify us of the withdrawal date, we will meet."

'Jet talks'

On Türkiye's F-16 procurement process, Güler said: "The talks with our U.S. friends regarding the F-16s have always been positive. They are understanding, but we have not yet reached the end and signed.”

"We intend to purchase 40 F-16 Viper Block 70s." We want the ammunition that will accompany them. Our U.S. friends are currently examining this positively and providing their answers in a timely manner. It continues positively."

On Jan. 26, the U.S. State Department approved the $23 billion sale of F-16 aircraft and modernization kits to Türkiye after getting the greenlight for Sweden’s NATO membership from Türkiye, itself a NATO member for over 70 years.

Türkiye in October 2021 requested from the U.S. 40 new F-16 Block 70 aircraft as well as 79 modernization kits to upgrade its remaining F-16s to Block 70 level.

Türkiye also received a draft offer and letter of acceptance from the U.S. on the procurement of the new jets in February, according to the National Defense Ministry.

Regarding the procurement of Eurofighter aircraft, Güler said, "I think we are approaching the end."

Noting that three of the Eurofighter partner countries support Türkiye, he said: "We are also hearing positive developments in Germany. Hopefully, it will be concluded soon."