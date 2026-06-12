Türkiye posts $5.7 billion current account deficit in April

ISTANBUL

Türkiye’s current account posted a deficit of $5.7 billion in April, according to Central Bank data released on June 12.

In the same month of last year, the deficit was $8.45 billion.

Excluding gold and energy, the current account recorded a net surplus of $319 million, while the goods balance showed a deficit of $6.82 billion, the bank said.

“On an annualized basis, the current account deficit decreased for the first time since September 2025, reaching $37 billion in April,” the Central Bank noted.

In terms of financing, direct investments saw a net inflow of $447 million in April, while portfolio investments registered a net inflow of $4.05 billion.

The data also showed that residents purchased $187 million worth of real estate abroad, while non-residents made net real estate investments totaling $164 million in Türkiye.

Non-residents recorded net purchases of $4.27 billion in equity securities and investment fund shares, alongside $382 million in government domestic debt securities.

In the first four months of the year, the current account deficit widened to $29.37 billion, up from $22.59 billion in the same period of 2025.