Türkiye posts $5.7 billion current account deficit in April

Türkiye’s current account posted a deficit of $5.7 billion in April, according to Central Bank data released on June 12.
In the same month of last year, the deficit was $8.45 billion.
Excluding gold and energy, the current account recorded a net surplus of $319 million, while the goods balance showed a deficit of $6.82 billion, the bank said.
“On an annualized basis, the current account deficit decreased for the first time since September 2025, reaching $37 billion in April,” the Central Bank noted.
In terms of financing, direct investments saw a net inflow of $447 million in April, while portfolio investments registered a net inflow of $4.05 billion.
The data also showed that residents purchased $187 million worth of real estate abroad, while non-residents made net real estate investments totaling $164 million in Türkiye.
Non-residents recorded net purchases of $4.27 billion in equity securities and investment fund shares, alongside $382 million in government domestic debt securities.
In the first four months of the year, the current account deficit widened to $29.37 billion, up from $22.59 billion in the same period of 2025.
Türkiye returns to the World Cup stage for the first time in 24 years on June 14 carrying heightened expectations and renewed belief, with rising star Arda Güler set to lead the attack in a Group D opener against Australia at BC Place.