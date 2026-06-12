Türkiye posts $5.7 billion current account deficit in April

Türkiye posts $5.7 billion current account deficit in April

ISTANBUL  
Türkiye posts $5.7 billion current account deficit in April

 

Türkiye’s current account posted a deficit of $5.7 billion in April, according to Central Bank data released on June 12.

In the same month of last year, the deficit was $8.45 billion.

Excluding gold and energy, the current account recorded a net surplus of $319 million, while the goods balance showed a deficit of $6.82 billion, the bank said.

“On an annualized basis, the current account deficit decreased for the first time since September 2025, reaching $37 billion in April,” the Central Bank noted.

In terms of financing, direct investments saw a net inflow of $447 million in April, while portfolio investments registered a net inflow of $4.05 billion.

The data also showed that residents purchased $187 million worth of real estate abroad, while non-residents made net real estate investments totaling $164 million in Türkiye.

Non-residents recorded net purchases of $4.27 billion in equity securities and investment fund shares, alongside $382 million in government domestic debt securities.

In the first four months of the year, the current account deficit widened to $29.37 billion, up from $22.59 billion in the same period of 2025.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() US-Iran deal could be sealed within 24 hours, mediator Pakistan says

US-Iran deal could be sealed within 24 hours, mediator Pakistan says
LATEST NEWS

  1. US-Iran deal could be sealed within 24 hours, mediator Pakistan says

    US-Iran deal could be sealed within 24 hours, mediator Pakistan says

  2. Türkiye sets new targets in artificial intelligence action plan: Erdoğan

    Türkiye sets new targets in artificial intelligence action plan: Erdoğan

  3. Five killed in India military transport plane crash

    Five killed in India military transport plane crash

  4. Lebanon reports Israeli strikes in south after evacuation warning

    Lebanon reports Israeli strikes in south after evacuation warning

  5. Türkiye, Saudi Arabia approve visa waiver for select passports

    Türkiye, Saudi Arabia approve visa waiver for select passports
Recommended
Türkiye’s ICT market grows 77 percent 2025: Report

Türkiye’s ICT market grows 77 percent 2025: Report
Turkey’s industrial exports recover steadily since April

Turkey’s industrial exports recover steadily since April
WORLD US-Iran deal could be sealed within 24 hours, mediator Pakistan says

US-Iran deal could be sealed within 24 hours, mediator Pakistan says

The United States and Iran could finalise an agreement to end the Middle East war "within 24 hours", key mediator Pakistan said on June 13, after both sides expressed optimism about the chances of concluding a deal.
ECONOMY Türkiye to maintain disinflation policies, officials say

Türkiye to maintain disinflation policies, officials say

Türkiye’s economic program remains on track despite recent geopolitical and energy-related shocks, Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Şimşek has said, adding that fiscal and monetary policies would continue to support disinflation.
SPORTS Türkiye returns to World Cup after 24 years with Australia opener

Türkiye returns to World Cup after 24 years with Australia opener

Türkiye returns to the World Cup stage for the first time in 24 years on June 14 carrying heightened expectations and renewed belief, with rising star Arda Güler set to lead the attack in a Group D opener against Australia at BC Place.
﻿