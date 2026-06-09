Türkiye’s ICT market grows 77 percent 2025: Report

ISTANBUL

Türkiye’s Information and Communication Technologies (ICT) sector reached a market size of 2.13 trillion Turkish lira ($53.8 billion) in 2025, according to the latest report by the Informatics Industry Association (TÜBİSAD).

The report showed that the sector grew by 77 percent in Turkish lira terms and 47 percent in U.S. dollar terms compared to 2024. Between 2021 and 2025, the sector posted an average annual growth of 68 percent in lira terms and around 16 percent in dollar terms.

Information Technologies outpaced Communication Technologies during the 2021–2025 period and strengthened its leading position in 2025 with a market size of 1.26 trillion liras, widening the gap with Communication Technologies, which reached 867.6 billion liras.

Software accounted for the largest share within the information technology segment. The software market expanded to 761 billion liras, recording 124 percent annual growth. Hardware reached 293 billion liras with 27 percent growth, while the services segment climbed to around 208 billion liras, posting 183 percent growth.

Within communication technologies, electronic communications reached 620 billion liras with 112 percent growth, while communication hardware rose 9 percent to 247 billion liras.

Total sector exports increased 76 percent year-on-year to 196 billion liras in 2025, with software exports accounting for 178 billion liras of the total. Software exports grew 72 percent compared to the previous year. Information technology hardware exports surged 387 percent to 9.2 billion liras.

The sector’s total exports recorded an average annual growth rate of 26 percent in dollar terms between 2021 and 2025.

Total employment in the sector grew 17 percent to 289,000 in 2025. The share of women employees increased by 7 percent, reaching 33 percent of total employment.

Türkiye’s share of the global ICT market stood at 0.97 percent last year, while the ICT sector accounted for 3.38 percent of the country’s GDP, said the report. The sector’s share in the country’s total exports was 1.81 percent.

According to the report, the number of technoparks in Türkiye rose from 105 in 2024 to 114 in 2025.

The number of companies operating in technoparks increased 12 percent to 12,966, while employment grew 10 percent to 130,490.

Total technopark revenues nearly doubled from 371 billion liras to 738 billion liras within a year, while exports climbed from 98 billion liras to 172 billion liras.

Revenue per company at technoparks rose 77 percent, revenue per employee increased 80 percent, and exports per technopark grew 60 percent.

Technoparks’ share in the overall sector turnover increased from 30.9 percent in 2024 to 34.7 percent in 2025.