Türkiye plays Czech Republic with eyes on next stage

HAMBURG

Türkiye takes on the Czech Republic in a Euro 2024 Group F match on June 26, hoping to make it to the last-16 stage of the tournament in Germany.

A draw will be enough for the Turkish side to claim the second spot in the group, after missing out on the chance of topping it with June 22’s 3-0 loss against Portugal.

Portugal, which plays Georgia simultaneously, is assured of the top spot in Group F regardless of the last matches’ results.

Despite a good start to the tournament with a 3-1 win over Georgia, the loss against Portugal had a huge negative impact on the morale of the Turkish squad.

The team’s poor level of play and coach Vincenzo Montella’s tactical preferences and player choices have been harshly criticized on social media.

A main point of criticism was not fielding Arda Güler, who scored against Georgia, until the 70th minute against Portugal, when the score was already 3-0.

Although it was later revealed that the 19-year-old Real Madrid star had a risk of injury, attacks on Montella continued.

Türkiye captain Hakan Çalhanoğlu tried to pick up the pieces at a press conference on June 24.

"We didn't get the result we wanted [against Portugal], but it's not the end of the world,” the Inter Milan player said.

“We sometimes lose our concentration during games and that's something we need to address. Portugal is a strong team with quality players.”

Çalhanoğlu noted that the Czech Republic match will be a different challenge.

‘‘A draw is enough for us against Czechia, but we would like to win,” he said.

“We will face a fresh, strong, and hard-working team. We are a team used to overcoming difficulties."

The captain also defended Montella’s decision to bench Güler.

"Arda Güler picked up a groin injury in training, and the coach didn't want him to play to protect him,” he said.

“That's why he only came on for the last 20 minutes; that's why he didn't start. The coach didn't share this information. Some things have to stay within the team.

Midfielder İsmail Yüksek, who is expected to play his first game in Germany against the Czech Republic after recovering from an injury, said he was delighted to be back.

"When I got injured, the first thing that came to my mind was that I wouldn't be able to play at Euro 2024,” he said.

"However, everyone in the team supported and motivated me. That gave me strength and I thank everyone who made it possible for me to be here."

He is also optimistic about Türkiye’s chances on June 26.

"We are very hopeful and confident, we will advance from the group," the Fenerbahçe player said.

Midfielder Kaan Ayhan recalled the memories of the two sides’ group stage clash at Euro 2008, when Türkiye came from two goals behind to win 3-2 with goals in the 75th, 87th and 89th minutes.

"Honestly, I had a scenario in my mind before the tournament started about the Czech Republic game like the one we played at Euro 2008,” he said.

“We wanted to qualify earlier in the group stage, but unfortunately it didn’t work out that way. Now, we can emulate that historic victory [against the Czechs] at Euro 2008. I hope we can achieve the same, or even greater, success than the national team achieved back then. Here in Germany, in front of such amazing fans, we want to take the same path."