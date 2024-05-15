Türkiye opens first wildlife research institute

SAMSUN

In a groundbreaking initiative aimed at advancing wildlife research and conservation efforts, the Wildlife Research Institute has been inaugurated at Samsun’s 19 Mayıs University (OMU).

The establishment of the institute marks a significant milestone, Erol Özvar, the head of the Council of Higher Education (YÖK), highlighted during the opening ceremony.

He emphasized that the Wildlife Research Institute was a pioneering project, representing the first of its kind in Türkiye.

The institute is poised to lead innovative research endeavors encompassing a wide range of areas including the diagnosis and treatment of diseases affecting wild animals, conservation efforts, rehabilitation of injured animals and preservation of biodiversity.

During the opening ceremony, protocol members were briefed by faculty members on the practice of bird ringing, a crucial technique used in avian research.

Subsequently, the protocol members toured the facility and released rehabilitated birds back into their natural habitat.

Özvar emphasized the importance of international recognition for the institute, highlighting its potential to attract skilled academic talent and foster collaboration on a global scale.

He added that the institute will not only diagnose and cure wildlife, but also work on what should be done in terms of sustaining this life.

Meanwhile, OMU Rector Yavuz Ünal outlined the institute’s ambitious goals including the comprehensive mapping of bird species across Türkiye and the implementation of wildlife conservation.

He emphasized the institute’s role as a first responder for wildlife emergencies, providing essential care and facilitating the transfer of patients to specialized facilities as needed.