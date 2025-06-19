Türkiye on alert for possible migration from Iran war: Sources

ANKARA

Defense officials said on June 19 that heightened precautions have been taken to guard against a potential wave of migration and regional spillover due to escalating tensions between Israel and Iran.

No uncontrolled migration movement toward Türkiye's borders has been detected, Defense Ministry sources told local media.

"The Turkish Armed Forces are on duty 24/7 with the highest-level technological systems and personnel to ensure Türkiye's border security," the officials said. "Intensive security measures have been implemented, including at our eastern border with Iran."

The comments came amid rising concern over regional instability following recent Israeli strikes on Iranian targets and Tehran’s retaliations.

The sources said Turkish troops are "prepared for all kinds of scenarios."

"Both our border security and our capacity to respond to possible humanitarian crises are kept at the highest level in coordination with relevant institutions," they said.

“Türkiye acts in a controlled and orderly manner as a country that supports regional stability and fulfills its humanitarian responsibilities."

Officials also reiterated Türkiye’s call for de-escalation, urging Israel to "abandon rhetoric and attacks that will further expand the course of the war."

"Among the most modern, respected and powerful in the world, our Turkish Armed Forces are committed and capable of defending our country and nation now and in the future," they said.

"Our efforts to develop command and control capabilities along with national radar and air defense systems are continuing in order to provide Türkiye's air and missile defense in a multi-layered and integrated manner."

The sources rejected claims that Israeli warplanes violated Turkish airspace during operations targeting Iran.

"From the first moment of the attack, the air movements were monitored, and our alarm reaction aircraft took off and began patrols within Turkish airspace in case of a potential violation," they added.