Türkiye OKs customs deal to boost Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway

Türkiye OKs customs deal to boost Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway

ANKARA
Türkiye OKs customs deal to boost Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway

President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has given the green light to an agreement aimed at streamlining customs procedures within the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway project.

Published in Türkiye's official gazette on April 7, the agreement seeks to enhance collaboration between Türkiye, Azerbaijan and Georgia, with the primary goal of expediting customs controls for goods and vehicles traversing the rail network.

Under its provisions, all transit operations conducted by rail within or between the territories of the three countries will benefit from streamlined customs procedures.

The agreement's provision states that, barring exceptions determined by the risk analysis systems of the contracting states, goods in international transit will generally be exempt from physical examination. Additionally, the parties involved will have the ability to share X-ray images for enhanced security measures.

A pivotal aspect of the agreement is the establishment of a "tripartite cooperation commission" tasked with ensuring the effective implementation of the accord, thereby ensuring the smooth operation of the railway project.

The railway, with a total length of 829 kilometers, has emerged as a key conduit for trade between Europe and China, slashing delivery times for Asian products to Europe to 15 days. It serves as a component of the Middle Corridor, a comprehensive transportation initiative linking Türkiye, the Caucasus, Central Asia and China.

The inaugural export train journeyed from the Azerbaijani capital Baku in 2020.

Turkey,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Germany, Nicaragua trade barbs at Gaza genocide case

Germany, Nicaragua trade barbs at Gaza genocide case
LATEST NEWS

  1. Germany, Nicaragua trade barbs at Gaza genocide case

    Germany, Nicaragua trade barbs at Gaza genocide case

  2. ECB tipped to pause one last time before June rate cut

    ECB tipped to pause one last time before June rate cut

  3. Exceptional' Sahara dust cloud hits Europe, says monitor

    Exceptional' Sahara dust cloud hits Europe, says monitor

  4. Turkish corvette sets sail for Japan in tribute to historic voyage

    Turkish corvette sets sail for Japan in tribute to historic voyage

  5. EU Red Sea mission has repelled 11 attacks: Borrell

    EU Red Sea mission has repelled 11 attacks: Borrell
Recommended
Turkish corvette sets sail for Japan in tribute to historic voyage

Turkish corvette sets sail for Japan in tribute to historic voyage
CHP seeks annulment of Hatay election

CHP seeks annulment of Hatay election
Türkiye revokes visa exemption for Tajik citizens

Türkiye revokes visa exemption for Tajik citizens
Türkiye amasses 120,000 types of seeds in gene banks

Türkiye amasses 120,000 types of seeds in gene banks
CHP leader attends PES summit in Bucharest

CHP leader attends PES summit in Bucharest
Top watchdog orders reelections in several districts

Top watchdog orders reelections in several districts
WORLD Germany, Nicaragua trade barbs at Gaza genocide case

Germany, Nicaragua trade barbs at Gaza genocide case

Nicaragua and Germany crossed swords at the U.N.'s top court on Monday, with Managua saying Berlin was "pathetic" to supply aid to Gazans while also providing Israel with weapons, a case the top German lawyer dismissed as "grossly biased".
ECONOMY ECB tipped to pause one last time before June rate cut

ECB tipped to pause one last time before June rate cut

Buoyed by falling inflation, the European Central Bank is expected to keep borrowing costs on hold one last time on April 11 while laying the ground for a first interest rate cut in June.
SPORTS Türkiye to face Hungary in friendly ahead of Euro 2024

Türkiye to face Hungary in friendly ahead of Euro 2024

Türkiye's national football team is gearing up for a friendly match against Hungary set to take place at the Puskas Arena in Budapest today.
﻿