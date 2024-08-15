Türkiye ‘neutralizes’ 73 terrorists in past week, enhances border security

ANKARA
Türkiye's security forces have "neutralized" 73 terrorists over the past week, including those operating across the border in northern Iraq and Syria, Defense Ministry reported on Thursday.

"With our unwavering and resolute strategy to eradicate terrorism at its source, including in northern Iraq and Syria, 73 terrorists have been neutralized in the past week," ministry spokesman Zeki Aktürk said at a weekly press briefing in the capital Ankara.

Aktürk also noted that since the beginning of 2024, a total of 1,725 terrorists have been neutralized — 845 in Iraq and 880 in Syria. The term "neutralize" refers to terrorists who have either surrendered, been killed, or captured.

The PKK, a terrorist organization listed as such by Türkiye, the U.S., and the EU, has been responsible for over 40,000 deaths in Türkiye over nearly 40 years of conflict, including women, children, and infants.

 Border Security Measures

Aktürk further highlighted that 529 individuals attempting illegal border crossings were captured last week. Additionally, 1,383 individuals were prevented from crossing, including 11 members of terrorist organizations.

Since Jan. 1, 2024, authorities have captured 8,336 individuals attempting illegal crossings and prevented 69,331 from crossing. Notably, one PKK terrorist from northern Iraq surrendered to Türkiye’s border post in Habur last week.

