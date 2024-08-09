Türkiye ‘neutralizes’ 64 PKK/YPG terrorists over past week in n Iraq, Syria

ANKARA

Turkish security forces “neutralized” 64 PKK/YPG terrorists in northern Iraq and northern Syria over the past week, the country’s Defense Ministry said Thursday.

“Sixty-four terrorists were neutralized in the past week. Thus, the total number of terrorists neutralized in northern Iraq and Syria since Jan. 1 has reached 1,652,” Rear Admiral Zeki Aktürk, the ministry’s spokesman, said at a weekly news conference in the capital Ankara.

Aktürk said 796 of the 1,652 terrorists were "neutralized" in northern Iraq, with the remaining 856 in northern Syria.

He also said that 395 people, including three members of terrorist organizations, were nabbed while attempting to cross the border illegally over the past week, while 973 others were prevented from crossing.

“The number of people apprehended while attempting to cross our borders illegally since Jan. 1, 2024 has risen to 7,807, and the number of people prevented from crossing the border has reached 67,948,” he said.

Turkish authorities use the term “neutralize” to imply that the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

In its nearly 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organization by Türkiye, the US and the European Union – has been responsible for the deaths of more than 40,000 people, including women, children and infants. The YPG is the PKK’s Syrian offshoot.

Türkiye not far from ‘closing the lock’

On claims made by media outlets close to the PKK terrorist organization, the security sources said that operations in the Claw region are continuing “effectively and successfully” and that coordination with Iraq is both positive and increasing daily.

“The recent increase in the number of terrorists neutralized in the region is related to our transition to a comprehensive and continuous operation phase. There are terrorists still hiding in caves, and they are being gradually cleared out.

“Operations will continue until the area is completely cleared. We are not far from closing the lock,” the sources said.

The sources said that Türkiye’s coordinated efforts with the Iraqi government are progressing “positively,” adding: “The designation of the PKK as a banned organization is an important step, but we are expecting a complete its designation as a ‘terrorist organization.’”

The sources added that Ankara considers the closure of three organizations linked to the PKK to be important, noting: “We anticipate that cooperation on the ground will continue to increase.”

On the ongoing clashes between Arab tribes and the PKK/YPG in northern Syria, the sources said that in Deir ez-Zor, locals, “the true owners of the area,” oppose the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) and the YPG's activities, and there are reports of the U.S. relocating SDF members there.

The sources said they believe this move was prompted by recent attacks on US bases by Iran-backed militants following tensions between Israel and Iran.

On reports that Russia and the Syrian regime have established a joint base in the Ayn al-Arab region, the sources said that after Operation Peace Spring, Türkiye made agreements with the U.S. and Russia to relocate terrorist elements.

Ankara views these actions as a weakening of the PKK/SDF/PYD-YPG presence in the region, stressing that it is monitoring the activities of both the Russians and the regime closely while prioritizing border security and responding decisively to any threats.